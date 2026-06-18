Ghana: Maurya Education Relaunches Key Programmes to Promote Innovative Learning in Ghana

Maurya Education, an educational and technology development company operating primarily in West Africa with its headquarters in Accra has relaunched its flagship educational programmes, STEMROBO, UCMAS and MACS Connect, as part of efforts to promote innovative learning and equip learners with skills needed for the 21st century.

The relaunch, held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, brought together school leaders, educators, policymakers, parents, development partners and other stakeholders under the theme, "Education Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Excellence Through Innovation."

Speaking to journalists, the Director of Maurya Group, Mr. Girish Gurbani, announced the launch of the Maurya Learning Ability Profile Report (MLAP), a new assessment tool designed to identify the natural talents and abilities of learners.

He explained that the report would help children discover their strengths, guide them in choosing suitable career paths and enable teachers to better understand how students learn.

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According to him, the assessment can be used by individuals of all ages and would provide valuable insights to support personal growth and development.

Mr. Gurbani said schools that partner with Maurya Education had shown strong interest in the programme, noting that some institutions were considering extending it to teachers, staff and family members.

He expressed optimism about the initiative, stating that it had the potential to transform the way children are taught and nurtured.

Touching on UCMAS, he said the programme had made a significant impact on children's academic performance and overall development over the years.

He revealed that UCMAS would celebrate its 20th anniversary in Ghana next year, describing the programme as one that has stood the test of time because of its positive impact on learners.

Mr. Gurbani disclosed that Maurya Education continues to engage government agencies to expand access to its educational programmes, adding that successive governments had been supportive of initiatives such as UCMAS, STEMROBO and the newly launched MLAP.

The Sales and Marketing Manager of Maurya Education, Mr. Stephen Ofori, said the stakeholder engagement was organised to bring together key players in the education sector to discuss innovative approaches that could improve learning outcomes.

He stressed that education should be engaging, creative and enjoyable, providing opportunities for children to develop their full potential.

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Mr. Ofori explained that the newly launched MLAP uses dermatoglyphics-based analysis to help identify a child's innate talents and abilities.

He noted that Maurya Education offers a wide range of educational solutions, including STEMROBO programmes that integrate science, technology, engineering and mathematics into classroom learning.

According to him, the event also served as an opportunity to relaunch existing programmes while introducing new initiatives and engaging stakeholders on issues affecting education.

Commenting on Ghana's education sector, Mr. Ofori said the future was promising but emphasised the need for parents and stakeholders to have access to accurate information when making educational decisions for children.

He disclosed that Maurya Education plans to expand its programmes across the country through direct engagement with schools and communities.

As part of this effort, he said similar stakeholder engagements would be held in Kumasi and Tamale to reach more schools and parents.

Mr. Ofori encouraged parents, schools and other stakeholders to embrace the opportunities offered by Maurya Education, describing the company as a one-stop provider of educational, skills development and technology solutions aimed at improving learning outcomes.

By: Jacob Aggrey