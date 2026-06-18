Ghana: President Mahama and Government Rally Support for Black Stars Ahead of World Cup Opener

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, together with the Government and people of Ghana, has sent a strong message of support to the Black Stars ahead of their opening match against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada.

In an official statement released by Presidency Communications on June 17, 2026, the President said the entire nation is behind the team as they begin their fifth World Cup appearance, describing it as a symbol of Ghana's resilience and unity.

"Our gallant Black Stars, as you stand on the threshold of your first match against Panama in Toronto, the Government and the over thirty million people of Ghana stand firmly behind you," the statement said.

It added that the players are carrying the hopes and dreams of Ghanaians everywhere, from Chorkor to Bole and across the entire country.

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The statement also called on Ghanaians living in Canada and across North America to fully support the team in the stadium, describing them as the "12th Man."

It encouraged them to fill the stands with national colours and support the players throughout the tournament.

At home, the Government said arrangements had been made to ensure nationwide television coverage of the tournament so that all citizens can follow the matches live.

According to the statement, this move is to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of location, can watch and support the Black Stars.

The message urged the players to compete not only for the national flag but also for young Ghanaians who dream of following in their footsteps.

"The world is watching, and we are confident that the Black Star will shine brighter than ever before on this global stage," the statement added.

Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Panama as part of Group L in Toronto.