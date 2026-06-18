Africa: Rwanda, South Africa Move to Ease Visa Restrictions

Rwanda and South Africa have agreed to take steps toward easing travel restrictions and improving mobility between their citizens, including progress on visa normalisation and efforts to address restrictions affecting Rwandan passport holders.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 17, in Pretoria during a joint press conference by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, as both countries seek to reset strained relations.

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"Rwanda attaches great importance to its relations with South Africa. As two influential African nations, we are united by a shared commitment to peace and security, sustainable development, economic transformation, and the realisation of the aspirations enshrined in Agenda 2063," Nduhungirehe said.

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He highlighted South Africa's support to Rwanda in the post-genocide period, particularly in education, health, and economic development through scholarships, training programmes, and investment facilitation.

"These contributions reflect the strong bilateral relations between Rwanda and South Africa and demonstrate South Africa's commitment to supporting Rwanda's recovery, stability, and socioeconomic transformation," he said.

"Whatever the challenges that happened between our two countries, we believe that the bond between Rwanda and South Africa is unbreakable."

Nduhungirehe said stronger ties would benefit both nations, promote regional stability and African unity, and provide a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation.

"I'm happy to note that we will move forward regarding the normalisation and resumption of visas for Rwanda, pending technical processes that will make it happen," he added.

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Lamola described the meeting as an important step toward rebuilding trust and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including in mobility and consular affairs.

"Our two leaders and heads of state have directed that we work closely to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, in addition to political, diplomatic and security cooperation," he said.

He noted that both sides had agreed to deepen collaboration in trade, investment, security, and people-to-people exchanges while addressing outstanding issues through continued dialogue.

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Lamola also confirmed ongoing efforts to ease travel restrictions and improve mobility, including steps toward lifting restrictions on holders of ordinary Rwandan passports travelling to South Africa.

He said the broader objective of the talks was to enhance cooperation, trade, and movement between the two countries.