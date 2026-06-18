Rwanda: RDF, French Army Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

17 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Army Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, held a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Gen Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army, on Wednesday, June 17, where they discussed cooperation between the two armies.

They met on the sidelines of Eurosatory 2026, the international land, air defence and security exhibition in Paris.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, France explore enhanced military partnership

"The bilateral discussions focused on deepening military cooperation and reinforcing the strategic partnership between the armies of both countries," the RDF said.

Rwanda and France have in recent years sought to deepen their military cooperation. Military officials have meet on various occasions and held discussions.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, France agree on new defence cooperation roadmap

In May, Commander of the French Africa Command, Maj Gen Pascal Ianni visited Rwanda and held meetings with the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Gen Mubarakh Muganga.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas related to defence collaboration, training, and regional security engagement.

Read the original article on New Times.

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