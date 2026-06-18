Rwanda: Over 600 Genocide Convicts Complete Reintegration Programme Ahead of Release

A total of 644 inmates convicted for their role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have completed a specialised reintegration programme designed to prepare them for a successful return to their families and communities after serving their sentences.

The inmates, who form the eighth cohort of participants, underwent the month-long training at Nyamasheke Correctional Facility from May 18. The programme is implemented by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) in partnership with the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

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The initiative forms part of Rwanda's continued efforts to safeguard the gains made in national unity, reconciliation and resilience more than three decades after the Genocide against the Tutsi.

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Building on Rwanda's reconciliation journey

Following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda embarked on a remarkable journey of recovery, rebuilding institutions, restoring social cohesion and pursuing justice for victims. A major pillar of that process was the Gacaca Courts, which operated between 2002 and 2012.

Over ten years, the community-based courts adjudicated 1,958,634 Genocide-related cases, helping to deliver justice while promoting truth-telling, accountability, forgiveness and reconciliation. Many perpetrators confessed to crimes committed during the Genocide and sought forgiveness from survivors and affected families.

ALSO READ: Reintegration of ex-Genocide convicts: a journey of healing, reconciliation

Today, as increasing numbers of Genocide convicts complete their prison sentences, Rwanda continues to invest in programmes that facilitate their responsible reintegration into society while protecting the progress achieved in unity and reconciliation.

Responding to reintegration challenges

The programme was established in response to findings from several studies which showed that some former Genocide convicts faced difficulties after release, including involvement in genocide ideology, denial and minimisation of the Genocide against the Tutsi, harassment of survivors and witnesses, family conflicts, social isolation, reluctance to participate in government programmes and other forms of recidivism.

According to the 2025 Unity Barometer conducted by MINUBUMWE, the level of national unity among Rwandans currently stands at 95.3 percent, reflecting the country's significant achievements in reconciliation and social cohesion.

However, officials note that preserving these gains requires continuous efforts, particularly as more Genocide convicts complete their sentences and return to their communities.

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Many of those now being released have spent more than two decades in correctional facilities. Some have weakened family ties, unresolved feelings of shame, fear of facing survivors, or difficulties adapting to the social and economic changes that have taken place during their incarceration.

The programme specifically targets inmates who are within six months of completing their sentences and seeks to ensure they return to society prepared to become responsible citizens rather than sources of division or instability.

Preparing participants for a new chapter

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Marie-Alice Kayumba Uwera, Executive Director General of National Unity and Community Resilience at MINUBUMWE, said the programme is intended to help participants understand their responsibilities as citizens and contribute positively to their communities.

"After 32 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi, many of those being released have spent decades away from society. Reintegration requires preparation so that they can reconnect with their families, coexist peacefully with their communities and contribute to national development," she said.

Participants received training on Rwanda's history, the consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the country's journey of unity, reconciliation and resilience, good governance, security, citizenship, social cohesion, conflict resolution, psychosocial well-being and the prevention of genocide ideology and all forms of divisionism.

ALSO READ: Prison Fellowship backs Rwanda's push to strengthen reintegration of ex-genocide convicts

The programme also seeks to strengthen participants' understanding of Rwanda's development vision, governance principles and the role every citizen has in preserving peace and promoting sustainable development.

Government reaffirms commitment to unity and resilience

Guest of Honour and Governor of the Southern Province, Alice Kayitesi, described the programme as a reflection of the Government of Rwanda's commitment to building national unity, resilience and genuine transformation among citizens.

She emphasised that completing a prison sentence is only one step in the reintegration journey and that lasting change must be reflected through responsible actions and positive engagement within communities.

"This programme demonstrates our country's commitment to unity and resilience by promoting genuine transformation, accountability and rebuilding trust among Rwandans," she said.

ALSO READ: After 31 years, Genocide survivors persist in search for lost loved ones

Kayitesi urged participants to use the lessons acquired during the training as the foundation for a new life based on truth, remorse, respect for others and service to the nation.

"The country believes in you and expects you to contribute to safeguarding what has been achieved. Genuine transformation will be reflected in your daily actions, living peacefully with your families and those you wronged, respecting the law, participating in government programmes and rejecting anything that could undermine our unity and resilience," she said.

She also encouraged participants to embrace the values of Ndi Umunyarwanda and become ambassadors of peace and reconciliation within their communities.

Families and communities are key partners

The programme recognises that successful reintegration extends beyond former inmates and requires active involvement from families, local leaders and communities.

Beatha Numupfasoni, representing Dignity in Detention (DIDE), said family support plays a crucial role in helping returnees rebuild their lives and adjust to social changes.

"Families are essential partners in the reintegration process. Their support helps returnees rebuild trust, overcome challenges and successfully reintegrate into society," she said.

Family members attending the event expressed readiness to support their relatives as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Jean-Climaque Buhungiro Cyilima from Kirehe District, who came to welcome his grandfather, said families have a responsibility to help returnees reconnect with communities while upholding the values of unity and reconciliation.

"We are ready to help them reintegrate and contribute positively to society. What we reject completely is genocide ideology and any form of divisionism," he said.

Phelomene Kankesha from Gasabo District, whose husband was among those completing the programme, said families had also received guidance to facilitate successful reintegration.

"As they were trained, we too were prepared for their return. We are committed to supporting them in implementing what they have learned," she said.

A shared responsibility

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Governor Kayitesi assured participants that local leaders would continue supporting them after release and encouraged them not to isolate themselves when faced with challenges.

"As leaders closest to citizens, we will remain by your side. Do not hesitate to approach local authorities with your concerns and aspirations," she said.

She noted that 287 of the 644 participants originate from the Southern Province, making it the region with the largest number of Genocide convicts completing their sentences.

"This reflects the devastating impact the Genocide against the Tutsi had on our province, where countless lives were lost and communities were destroyed. It also gives us a special responsibility to continue building unity and resilience, promoting truth and genuine reconciliation, and ensuring that those completing their sentences become agents of positive change," she said.

Participants pledge peaceful coexistence

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Emmanuel Nshogozabahizi said the programme had strengthened their commitment to reject genocide ideology and contribute positively to society.

"We have learned valuable lessons about responsibility, coexistence and reconciliation. We are committed to applying these lessons and contributing positively to our communities," he said.

Some participants have pledged to seek forgiveness from those they harmed and to live peacefully alongside them. Others have provided information on the whereabouts of victims' remains, enabling families to give their loved ones dignified burials.

Growing impact

Since the programme was launched in March 2025, a total of 2,748 inmates, including 2,544 men and 204 women, have completed the training.

The programme remains an important investment in Rwanda's continued journey of healing and nation-building by helping former Genocide convicts reintegrate successfully while strengthening the foundations of unity, reconciliation and resilience that underpin the country's future.