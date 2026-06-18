East Africa: Kagame, EAC Boss Mbundi Discuss Regional Integration

President Paul Kagame and the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Spephen Mbundi met at the Village Urugwiro on Wednesday, June 17, where they discussed Rwanda's commitment to regional integration.

Also read: EAC begins Rwanda consultations on political confederation

Mbundi was in Kigali for the national stakeholders' consultations on the drafting of the constitution for the proposed East African Political Confederation.

The consultations began on June 15 and will include stakeholder engagements in Rubavu, Huye, and Nyagatare districts before concluding on June 27.

This is Mbundi's first meeting with President Kagame since his election as EAC Secretary General in March this year.

Also read: Experts outline path to EAC political confederation

The proposal of the EAC Political Confederation, endorsed by Heads of State in 2017, is as a transitional step toward a political federation. The plan is being shaped through consultations across member states to gather public views from leaders and citizens and build a workable governance framework for the region.

Consultations have already been completed in Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya.