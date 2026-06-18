Zimbabwe: Kwibuka T20i - Rwanda, Zimbabwe Lead Race to Final

With only a few matches remaining before the final, the race for a place in the Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament 2026 final is becoming tight in Kigali.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe HPC have strengthened their positions at the top of the standings, while Nigeria and Brazil continue to battle for a possible top two finish.

Zimbabwe HPC took a major step towards the final on Tuesday with a convincing 37 run victory over Nigeria. After posting 126/7 in their 20 overs, Zimbabwe HPC restricted Nigeria to just 89 all out in 15.1 overs.

The result moved Zimbabwe HPC closer to Rwanda in the standings and dealt a significant blow to Nigeria qualification hopes.

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In the day's second match, Brazil kept their outside chances alive with a hard fought 11-run victory over Malawi. Brazil scored 87/7 before their bowlers held Malawi to 76/8 from 20 overs.

The win lifted Brazil to eight points, level with Zimbabwe HPC, although the Southern Africans still hold an advantage thanks to their superior net run rate and head-to-head results.

Who can reach the final?

Rwanda remain favourites after winning five of their six matches. The hosts control their own destiny and need only maintain their momentum in the final round of fixtures.

Zimbabwe HPC have put themselves in an excellent position following their win over Nigeria. Another victory could secure a place in the final regardless of other results.

Brazil are still alive after beating Malawi. However, they may need both a victory in their remaining match and favourable results elsewhere to climb into the top two.

Nigeria now face a difficult path after back to back defeats to Rwanda and Zimbabwe HPC. Their chances depend on winning their remaining game and hoping other results go their way.

Malawi have been eliminated from contention after losing all their matches but will still be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

With Rwanda facing both Brazil and Nigeria in the closing stages, the hosts have the opportunity to decide the fate of the tournament. Zimbabwe HPC also have a favourable schedule, while Brazil and Nigeria will need strong finishes and a little help from other teams if they are to reach Saturday's final.

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Current standings

1- Rwanda - 10 pts

2- Zimbabwe HPC - 10 pts

3- Brazil - 8 pts

4- Nigeria - 6 pts

5- Malawi - 0 pts

Remaining Fixtures

Thursday, June 18 at Gahanga cricket stadium

Brazil vs Rwanda 9:30 AM

Zimbabwe HPC vs Malawi 1:30 PM

Friday, June 19 at Gahanga B oval

Rwanda vs Nigeria 1:30 PM