Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Earn Historic World Cup Point After 1-1 Draw With Portugal

17 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) secured a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup point on Wednesday after battling to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portugal in their Group K opener, ending a 52-year wait since their only previous appearance at the global showpiece as Zaire.

The Leopards, making their long-awaited return to football's biggest stage, produced a spirited performance to frustrate one of the tournament favourites and deny Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo a winning start to this World Cup campaign.

Portugal looked set to claim all three points as the Europeans dominated possession for long spells and eventually broke the resilient Congolese defense, and took the lead through a João Neves header in the first half.

However, DR Congo refused to surrender. They grew in confidence as the match progressed, matching Portugal's intensity and creating opportunities of their own.

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With time running out, deep in extra time of the first half, Dr Congo found the equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among players and fans alike. The goal was scored by Yoane Wissa.

For Portugal, the draw will be viewed as a missed opportunity. Despite boasting experienced stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernado Silva and Nuno Mendes, the team could not manage take maximum points and hold an early grip on the first place in the group.

The result throws Group K wide open and gives DR Congo renewed belief ahead of their remaining matches. The other group members, Colombia and Uzbekistan play later on Thursday morning.

The Leopards may not have won, but against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, they showed they belong on football's biggest stage.

Read the original article on New Times.

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