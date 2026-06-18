Africa: FIFA World Cup - Yoane Wissa Relives Historic Night for DR Congo

DR Congo striker Yoane Wissa has described the emotions of helping the Leopards make history after scoring the goal that secured a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their opening FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday.

The result marked a landmark moment for the Central Africans, who were making their first appearance at the global showpiece since 1974. Wissa's equaliser not only earned DR Congo their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup, but also their first goal in the competition.

The occasion carried a significance that stretched far beyond the result for the Newcastle FC star.

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"What did I feel? My whole life flashed before my eyes," Wissa said after the match.

"I had waited for this moment for decades, just like the entire country. I saw myself again as a little boy dreaming of becoming a professional footballer. Emotionally, it was incredibly powerful."

The 29-year-old headed home to cancel out Portugal's opener and ensure the Leopards left Houston Stadium with a share of the spoils in what will go down as one of the most memorable moments in the nation's football history.

Born in France but proudly representing the country of his parents, Wissa revealed that one of his first thoughts after the final whistle was to call his mother.

"I still can't believe it," he said.

"I called my mother after the match and she couldn't stop crying. I know my name will remain part of history. My mother means everything to me, and so does my father. We are three brothers and we are very close. Playing for DR Congo is a way of honouring their sacrifices."

Despite being heavily outnumbered in the stands by Portugal supporters, the Congolese faithful made their presence felt throughout the match, with chants of "Congo eloko ya makasi" (Congo is strength) reverberating around the stadium.

Wissa paid tribute to the supporters for the role they played in inspiring the team.

"This World Cup is for them," said the striker.

"Many people still don't know much about Congo. We already felt that support during the play-off against Jamaica in Mexico. I want to say a huge thank you to the supporters because they had a massive impact on our performance."

With a historic first point now secured, DR Congo will turn their attention to their next Group K assignment against Colombia in Guadalajara on Wednesday, where Wissa and his teammates will look to build on an encouraging start to their FIFA World Cup campaign.