Africa: DR Congo Announce Their Return As Leopards Hold Portugal in World Cup Statement

More than five decades after their last appearance on football's biggest stage, DR Congo marked their return to the FIFA World Cup with a performance that sent a powerful message to the rest of the tournament.

The Leopards refused to be intimidated by European giants Portugal, battling back from an early setback to earn a deserved 1-1 draw in their opening Group K match at Houston's NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

Many expected Roberto Martinez's star-studded Portuguese side to begin their campaign with victory, but Sébastien Desabre's disciplined and courageous team produced one of Africa's most impressive displays of the opening round.

It was a result built on resilience, tactical organisation and belief, with Yoane Wissa's first-half equaliser cancelling out João Neves' early breakthrough for Portugal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The match could hardly have started worse for the Congolese.

Portugal struck after just six minutes when Pedro Neto delivered an inviting cross and João Neves timed his run perfectly to glance a header beyond Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

The early goal threatened to derail DR Congo's long-awaited World Cup return, but the Leopards responded with remarkable composure.

In fact, it was the African side who soon began asking questions of Portugal's defence.

Yoane Wissa flashed an effort narrowly wide before Cedric Bakambu forced the Portuguese backline into action as the Leopards gradually grew into the contest.

Portugal continued to enjoy possession and looked dangerous through Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, but DR Congo's midfield, led by the energetic Edo Kayembe, steadily wrestled momentum away from their opponents.

Their reward arrived at the perfect moment.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Arthur Masuaku delivered a superb cross into the penalty area and Wissa rose highest to power home an unstoppable header that sparked wild celebrations among the Congolese players and supporters.

The equaliser transformed the atmosphere and gave DR Congo renewed confidence heading into the second half.

Portugal attempted to reassert their authority after the restart and briefly thought they had restored their lead when João Cancelo found the net with a spectacular effort. However, the celebrations were cut short as VAR confirmed an offside infringement.

The Leopards remained disciplined and compact, frustrating Portugal's attacking stars and preventing them from finding any sustained rhythm.

Cristiano Ronaldo twice came close to making the difference, but the veteran forward was repeatedly denied by determined Congolese defending and his own wayward finishing.

As frustration grew among the Portuguese ranks, DR Congo began to sense an opportunity.

The best chance of the second half fell to Bakambu in the 76th minute following a lightning counter-attack involving substitute Noah Sadiki. The experienced striker found himself in a promising position but lifted his effort over the crossbar.

For a brief moment, the Leopards could almost dream of an even bigger upset.

The closing stages developed into a fierce battle as Portugal pushed forward desperately in search of a winner.

Yet Chancel Mbemba, Steve Kapuadi and the rest of the Congolese defence stood firm, repelling wave after wave of pressure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even Bruno Fernandes' late attempt drifted harmlessly wide as the Leopards held on for a memorable point.

At the final whistle, the celebrations among the Congolese players reflected the significance of the result.

Fifty-two years after their only previous World Cup appearance, DR Congo have returned not merely to participate but to compete.

For African football, the performance was another reminder of the continent's growing strength at the expanded 2026 tournament.

For the Leopards, it was proof that they belong among the world's elite.

With upcoming Group K matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia still to come, DR Congo have given themselves a genuine platform to dream of the knockout stages.

And if their display against Portugal is anything to go by, few teams will relish facing them in the weeks ahead.