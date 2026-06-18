Africa: South Africa Seek Response Against Czechia As Group a Battle Intensifies

South Africa will look to reignite their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on Czechia in their second Group A fixture, with both sides eager to bounce back from opening-day defeats.

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to hosts Mexico in their tournament opener, while Czechia were edged 2-1 by South Korea, leaving both nations searching for their first points and knowing that anything less than victory could significantly complicate their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Despite the setback against Mexico, South Africa coach Hugo Broos remains encouraged by what he saw from his side and believes there is enough quality within the squad to respond positively.

"It was not the start we wanted, but I don't think the scoreline reflects the effort the players put in," said Broos.

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"We were well organised for long periods and, despite the setbacks, I saw enough to believe we can still achieve something in this tournament. We must learn from our mistakes, improve in the final third and focus fully on the next match. Nothing is lost yet."

The Belgian tactician has also insisted that the experience gained from facing the hosts in front of a packed crowd will prove invaluable for a South African side featuring several players making their FIFA World Cup debut.

With Mexico and South Korea already on three points, Thursday's encounter shapes up as a pivotal contest in Group A, with Bafana Bafana looking to revived their World Cup hopes.

With Bafana Bafana seeking greater attacking impetus against the Czechs, Broos could turn to some of South Africa's exciting young talents such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Maseko.

The trio offer pace, creativity and directness, qualities that South Africa against Mexico.

Kick-off in Atlanta on Thursday is at 16h00 GMT.