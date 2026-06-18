Ghana: Low Recognition of Informal Youth Groups in the Solid Waste Management Value Chain

Facts
Anecdotal evidence suggests 80% of Accra's workforce is employed in the informal sector, and it is estimated that about 30% of this group works in the waste management sector.
- 75% of informal waste collectors handle around 70% of household waste in Accra (Banares-Sanchez and Wiskamp,
2025)
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- Waste management contracts are often awarded to a few large formal companies under monopolistic frameworks that fail to effectively serve low-income and informal settlements (Ampong et al., 2024).
- The level of satisfaction among households with the services provided by these few private formal companies is
low (AMA Waste Management Department, 2021; Yakubu et al., 2024)
- 92% of the informal solid waste service providers do not belong to any association, although 48% indicated the desire to join an association/cooperation
Goal:
Promote Ghanaian urban centers as habitats for a
Prosperous, healthy, safe population and globally
Competitive engines of sustainable development by 2035.
Instead, ...........
It is about exploring social, governance and economic pathways to achieving developmental goals while keeping in mind the needs of present and future generation
People & Economy
i. Access and inclusion
ii. Affordable and Safe Shelter
iii. Livable
iv. Job Friendly
Environment
i. Low Carbon
ii. Disaster Resilience
iii. Managed Waste
iv. Green
Vision:
Inclusive, Safe, Resilient and Sustainable Urban
Settlements
Goal:
Promote Ghanaian urban centres as habitats for a
prosperous, healthy, safe population and globally
competitive engines of sustainable development by
2035.
Waste management situation in Accra
Facts
- Accra generates about 1500 tons of solid waste per day (Ghana landfill guidelines,
July 2002), of which only about 55% is collected and disposed.
- A study (Government of Ghana 2020) on the composition of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) conducted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Waste Management Department) showed that about 53% of the waste stream consists of organics.
- It is further estimated that over 90% of Accra's waste that is collected ends up in landfills, according to the same study (Municipal Solid Waste Characterisation and Landfill Emission Measurement in Accra).
Environmental blight, suc
Low recognition of Informal Youth groups in the solid waste management value chain
Facts
- Anecdotal evidence suggests 80% of Accra's workforce is employed in the informal sector, and it is estimated that about 30% of this group works in the waste management sector.
- 75% of informal waste collectors handle around 70% of household waste in Accra (Banares-Sanchez and Wiskamp,
2025)
- Waste management contracts are often awarded to a few large formal companies under monopolistic frameworks that fail to effectively serve low-income and informal settlements (Ampong et al., 2024).
- The level of satisfaction among households with the services provided by these few private formal companies is
low (AMA Waste Management Department, 2021; Yakubu et al., 2024)
- 92% of the informal solid waste service providers do not belong to any association, although 48% indicated the desire to join an association/cooperate
harassmeny law
Low infrastructure finance due to low IGF (property tax) mobilisation
Facts
- Property records are incomplete, making the implementation of property rating difficult (incomplete, outdated valuation lists, which hinder accuracy)
- There is weak trust among citizens/taxpayers in the MMAs revenue systems and valuation processes and systems.
- Low compliance with property tax payment due to the poor relationship between
collection and low and poor urban service delivery
An estimated USD37.2 billion is required annually to fund Ghana's infrastructure needs, including investments in energy, telecommunications, transport, solid waste management, and water. This exceeds the government's current capital expenditure by a scale of almost 40:1.
low
Over-reliance on
▪The ACRC approach is a collaborative and holistic
approach to urban development research and urban
reform.
▪It integrates systems thinking with political analysis to
generate insights that can support urban reform efforts
What is theory of change
· Theory of Change is essentially a comprehensive description and illustration of how and why a desired change is expected to happen in a particular context
· It is an explicit theory of how and why it is thought that an intervention produces outputs, leading to outcomes and impacts.
What are the pathways for driving urban reforms?
The ACRC approach identifies four preconditions for urban
transformation
▪Political commitment from the elite
▪Citizens who are mobilised
▪Developing the short and long-term state capacity
▪Identifying and building formal and informal reform coalitions
Political commitment from the elite
✓What are the processes that drive elite commitment on a long-
term and robust basis?
Citizens who are mobilised
✓Are there citizens who are challenging how resources are
distributed?
✓Are these individuals and groups looking for more equitable
ways of distributing resources?
Developing the short and long-term state capacity
✓Do state actors have the needed capacity to deliver on their
mandate?
✓ Can knowledge institutions produce people who understand
participation, co-creation and co-production?
✓Can these actors think at both neighbourhood and city scales?
Identifying and building formal and informal reform
coalitions
✓Are there opportunities and platforms that can bring together formal and informal reform coalitions?
✓ How can we identify and support agencies and individuals that come together to agree and push for change?
Action research 1: Women-led Zero Informal Waste Cooperative
▪ The Women-led Cooperative for Zero Waste solution will provide transparency and control of the waste and recycling operations within the settlement.
▪ Integrating existing informal solid waste collectors.
▪ Provide Infrastructure and facilities by constructing a community composting facility and working with the Waste and Agriculture Departments of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).
▪ Policy Advocacy for gender-responsive waste management at the city level, emphasising the
importance of gender considerations in waste management planning and jobs.
▪ Establish Community Engagement and Participation platforms.
▪ Capacity Building: Training and capacity-building programs will be at two levels (state and non-state actors).
Action research 2: Empowering Ghana's Youth through Waste: Organising Informal
Solid Waste Service Providers for Decent Work and Inclusive Urban Services
▪ Organise the informal solid waste service providers across the city of Accra and build their capacity.
▪ Strengthen the voice and bargaining power of the informal solid waste service providers.
▪ Advocate for the recognition of informal solid waste service providers in municipal waste planning and policy.
▪ Demonstrate collaborative and decentralised models of waste service delivery involving informal
actors.
▪ Contribute to the broader policy advocacy agenda for a devolved and inclusive reforms in urban waste economic governance
Action research 3: Enhancing Property Tax Administration
in Ghana: Community Valuation Assistants and Citizens
Education for Improved Governance
▪ Support the registration (rating and valuation) at Ga West Municipality
▪ Pilot property registration (valuation at Amasaman Zonal Council
▪ Target 44,000 properties (from the 5000)
▪ Educate property owners and local citizens on property tax payment
▪ Jointly identify and train Community Valuation Assistants
Political
Review and harmonise
AR 1 and 2
The review of the LI 1961 and
Valuation problem but have no
training module can be
Political
Review and harmonise
AR 1 and 2
The review of the LI 1961 and
Valuation problem but have no
training models can be
Decentralised
Planning
AR3
The action research seeks to
promote revenue mobilisation
through property identification
Interfacing the improved
national property address
system with the dLRev will
enhance property
- Activity 3
Address discrepancies in the
National Address System to
support better service delivery
and revenue mobilisation
across the country
Decentralised
Planning
AR 1 and 2
The effective operationalisation
of the roles of the youth-
led/women led MSW in the
solid waste management value
chain requires the siting of
Factoring these provisions
into land use plans and
zoning frameworks will
ensure land availability,
enhance land use conformity
and minimise land use
- Activity 4
Review, implement and enforce
Management of the transfer
sites must be inclusive or
Decentralised
Planning
Enhance decentralised planning
through the application of ICT,
other tools, and skills
development
- Activity 3
Upgrade LUPMIS into a
national system as a spatial and
development planning
AR3
The action research seeks to
promote revenue mobilisation
through property identification
and valuation.
Upgrading and integrating
the LUPMIS with the dLRev
will enhance property
identification and valuation
by providing some of the
attribute data needed on
properties.
Fiscal
Decentralisation
AR3
The action research seeks to
promote revenue mobilisation
through property identification
and valuation.
Scaling up lessons that will be
learnt from the action
research will offer cost
effective approach to
developing such digital
solutions for property
- Activity 3
Develop Options, including
Fiscal
Decentralisation
Develop appropriate modalities
to transfer rating valuation
operations to MMDAs
AR3
The action research seeks to
promote community trust
through the training of
Community Valuation Assistants
The training modules must
be co-created with the Land
Valuation Division of the
Lands Commission and must
supervise the train of the
- Activity 2
Strengthen Systems for Quality
Assurance by the Land
Fiscal
Decentralisation
Develop appropriate modalities
to transfer rating valuation
operations to MMDAs
AR3
The action research seeks to
promote community trust
through the training of
The training modules can be
adopted by the Unit to train
new staff as well as the
lessons learnt replicated in
Local Economic
Development
Promote Financial and
Non-financial Services to
MSMEs to be competitive
- Activity 3
Build capacity of
Cooperative Societies and
small businesses
associations to be active
participants in LED
AR1 and AR2
The action research 1 and
2 seeks to form
cooperatives for the
youth led/women led
MSW operators.
MMDAs must institutionalise and women
led tricycle cooperatives as the official
interface for all operator engagement.
Prioritise cooperatives registered and operating within an assembly's jurisdiction should be recognized for licensing, training, and policy dialogue.
Cooperatives should be allocated waste management contracts for designated waste zones to ensure operational sustainability.
Local Economic
Development
Promote Financial and
Non-financial Services to
MSMEs to be competitive
AR1 and AR2
The action research 1 and
2 seeks to form
cooperatives for the
youth led/women led
The need to integrate Youth-led and
women-led zero-waste cooperatives into
LED Strategies to afford them access to
training, market, and procurement
opportunities.
- Activity 3
Build capacity of
Cooperative Societies and
small businesses
associations to be active
participants in LED
▪We acknowledge that different actors are already
operating within the urban spaces we are working
▪We look for opportunities to leverage what already exists
or is ongoing to create a critical mass.
▪We acknowledge that we are contributors to the change
process and do not claim full ownership