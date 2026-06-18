Ghana Boundary Commission Provides Mechanised Borehole for Agatuse Community

The Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) has handed over a mechanised borehole to the people of Agatuse in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region to improve access to potable water and promote peace and stability in the border community.

The project, funded by the Integrated Border Stability Mechanism of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), forms part of activities marking the 2026 African Border Day celebrations.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on behalf of the Commissioner-General of the GhBC, Major General Anthony Ntem, the Director of Research at the Commission, Mr John Tsotorvor, said access to sustainable water resources was critical to peace building and human security in border communities.

He said the intervention would not only improve living conditions but also strengthen peaceful coexistence among residents who depended on limited natural resources for their livelihoods.

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Mr Tsotorvor noted that border residents remained key stakeholders of the commission and that the provision of social intervention projects in deprived border communities was one of its strategic priorities.

"The Ghana Boundary Commission is interested in the livelihoods of border residents, as they constitute one of our key stakeholders.

The sixth strategic objective of the commission focuses on social intervention initiatives in deprived border communities," he stated.

The District Chief Executive for Bawku West, Mr James Ayamwego, commended the commission and the IOM for the intervention, describing it as timely and life-saving.

He said water scarcity continued to affect livelihoods, sanitation and harmonious relations in many border communities and expressed optimism that the borehole would help address those challenges.

Mr Ayamwego urged the community and the District Assembly to establish a committee to oversee the maintenance of the facility to ensure its sustainability.

The National Planning Officer of the IOM, Mr Daniel Tagoe, underscored the importance of access to basic amenities such as water in preventing conflicts and fostering unity in border areas.

He expressed confidence that the borehole would serve as a source of cooperation and development for the people of Agatuse.

As part of the activities leading to the commemoration of the 2026 African Border Day, the commission donated 500 exercise books to Agatuse Primary and Junior High School, and organised health screening exercises for residents and pupils in Agatuse and Sapelliga.

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The exercise provided healthcare services to more than 500 people.

The commission also used the occasion to educate stakeholders on its mandate and the importance of safeguarding Ghana's territorial sovereignty.

A similar mechanised borehole is expected to be handed over to the Nakolo community in the Paga area of the Kassena-Nankana West District tomorrow.