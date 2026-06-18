Ghana: 500 Women Equipped With Agricultural Tools in Savelugu

Five hundred women in Savelugu municipality of the Northern Region have been equipped with digital literacy skills and branding techniques to transform their lives under the She Grow initiative

The She Grow is an initiative of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Hajia fatahiya abdul Aziz, under her Yooyili Pag-Dede Foundation.

The beneficiary women received adaptive tools and specialised training in areas such as high-value agricultural processing, animals and poultry management, and digital-based economic activities.

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Addressing the women here in Pong-Tamale at the opening of the two-day She Grow Conference, the MP said the initiative sought to transform women farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs from Savelugu and surrounding communities into competitive players within the agricultural value chain.

She stated that the initiative was designed to ensure that the hard work of the women translate into sustainable economic growth and improved livelihoods through access to modern farming practices, technology and market opportunities.

Hajia abdul Aziz said the importance of creating equal opportunities for all women, regardless of their physical abilities or background, is to actively participate in agricultural development and economic empowerment.

"I want to position savelugu as a leading agricultural hub with global relevance, particularly in agribusiness, innovation and value addition," she added

Hajia Abdul Aziz stated that the initiative would go a long way to ensure that women with disabilities and local livestock rearers were not footnotes in this transformation but central to it.

Furthermore, the Savelugu MP also indicated that the initiative would contribute to women economic empowerment, agricultural transformation and community development including the disability.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, on her part said women were the backbone of Agriculture but had the least access to land, credit, technology, market, and decision making opportunities.

She stated that women must embrace the green economy to be economically empowered and be able to own productive assets within the agricultural sector.

According to her, the green economy was not about protecting nature, it was about creating jobs, increasing income, reducing poverty, and building resilient communities.

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Mrs Appiagyei also elaborated that the green economy would improve productivity, adding that the future farmer was not only hardworking, but also innovative, technologically empowered, and business minded.

The Deputy Minority Leader stated that women should adopt climate smart farming practices, protect natural resources, improve soil health, conserve water, and embrace innovation that increases productivity while preserving the environment.

A beneficiary, Mma Sanatu Meidali Ayuba, on behalf of her colleagues thanked the MP for the kind gesture and the brain behind the initiative to support them to realised their dreams as women in the Savelugu Constituency.

She said the initiative would go a long way to boost their economic growth and empowerment across the constituency.

Mma Sanatu also urged the women to embrace the green economy to be economically empowered and be able to own productive assets within the Agricultural sector.

She also appealed to the MP to continue with the initiative as many were on standby to be enrolled on to the She Grow initiative to better their lives.