Egypt: Lukaku's Introduction Earns Belgium 1-1 Draw With Egypt

17 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Belgium came from behind to draw 1-1 with Egypt in their World Cup opener on Monday, with the second-half introduction of record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku forcing the own goal which salvaged a point for his side.

Egypt opened the scoring against the run of play on 19 minutes through a powerful strike by midfielder Emam Ashour for his first international goal.

Belgium spurned several chances to equalise, Jeremy Doku slicing horribly wide just before the break and Kevin De Bruyne rattling the post from a free kick as Egypt's hopes grew of a first World Cup win at their fourth finals.

But Lukaku, who endured an injury-ravaged season at Italian side Napoli, came on in the 66th minute and some 20 seconds later Belgium were level, with the unfortunate Mohamed Hany turning a dangerous cross into his own net.

Either side could have won ⁠it late on as Egypt were not content to settle for a point, and Lukaku missed a golden opportunity to head the winner with two minutes of regular time remaining.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia hailed Lukaku's instant impact, saying the striker can contribute even when he is unable to start and that the prospect of facing him scares defenders.

He also remained positive about his side's prospects though the draw gives Sunday's clash against Iran in Los Angeles greater significance. - Reuters

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