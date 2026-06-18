Uganda: Today in History - Uganda's John Sentamu Becomes First Black Archbishop of York

On this day in 2005, Uganda-born Dr John Sentamu reached one of the highest positions in global Christianity when Downing Street announced that Queen Elizabeth II had approved his appointment as the 97th Archbishop of York.

The decision made Sentamu the first Black archbishop in the history of the Church of England and elevated him to the second most senior position in the Anglican Church.

For Uganda, the appointment carried special significance. Born John Tucker Mugabi Sentamu in Masooli village, Gayaza, near Kampala in 1949, his journey to the top of the Church of England had begun far from the cathedrals and corridors of power in Britain.

A graduate of Makerere University, Sentamu earned a law degree in 1971 before practising as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda and later serving briefly as a judge.

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His life took a dramatic turn during the rule of Idi Amin. An outspoken critic of the regime, Sentamu was arrested and detained in 1973, just weeks after marrying his wife Margaret. During his imprisonment he was severely beaten. Fearing for his life, he fled Uganda in 1974 and settled in the United Kingdom, where he would eventually abandon a legal career and answer a calling to the priesthood.

The announcement on June 17, 2005 marked the culmination of that extraordinary journey. When Sentamu was formally enthroned at York Minster later that year, he ensured his Ugandan heritage remained at the heart of the occasion. African drummers accompanied his arrival, while traditional Ugandan songs and the famous Bwola dance formed part of the celebrations before thousands of worshippers.

During his 15 years as Archbishop of York, Sentamu became known as one of the most outspoken and energetic church leaders of his generation. He championed social justice causes, campaigned for better wages for low-income workers and repeatedly spoke out against poverty and inequality.

His activism often captured international attention. In one of his most memorable protests, he cut up his clerical dog collar on live television in condemnation of human rights abuses under Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, pledging not to wear it again until Mugabe left power.

Sentamu also sought to reconnect the church with ordinary people. Through his Northern Bishops' Missions, he led clergy into towns and cities across northern England, taking faith discussions directly into schools, shopping centres and local communities.

Drawing on his legal background, he contributed to major public inquiries and remained an influential voice on issues ranging from crime and immigration to racism and social cohesion.

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When he retired in June 2020, Sentamu left behind a legacy that stretched far beyond the church. His story remained a powerful reminder of how a young lawyer from Uganda, forced into exile by dictatorship, rose to become one of the most influential religious figures in Britain.