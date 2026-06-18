Uganda: Jinja Set for Football, Entertainment Extravaganza As Mwiri League Season 6 Ends

The Mwiri League Season 6 grand finale, powered by Guinness, will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Ruck Yard in Jinja City.

The season-closing event, which will feature a retro theme, promises a full day of football, entertainment, and alumni fellowship as participants and fans come together to celebrate another successful season of the popular alumni football competition.

Speaking at the press launch held on Tuesday, June 16, at Inspire Café in Kampala, Mwiri League Chairman Shadrack Olinga said all preparations for the grand finale had been completed.

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"Everything is set and we are good to go. We have worked tirelessly with our partners and organising team to ensure a memorable finale. I want to invite all Busoga College Mwiri alumni, football lovers, and supporters of the Mwiri League to come and be part of this special occasion as we celebrate another successful season," Olinga said.

Unlike previous editions, this season's finale will feature two separate knockout competitions involving all 16 participating teams. The top eight teams on the season standings will battle for the prestigious Shield title, while the remaining eight teams will compete for the Plate trophy.

Guinness, a brand deeply associated with football culture, is once again set to play a central role in the finale. Having supported the league's journey over the years, Guinness is set to bring its signature matchday energy to Jinja.

"First, we would like to congratulate the Mwiri League for successfully completing Season 6. Guinness is proud to have walked this journey with them. The league has created a unique platform that promotes friendship, networking, healthy competition, and community among alumni.

"For the season finale, we are set to elevate the experience with the bold Guinness spirit that brings excitement, connection, and great vibes to every moment. We shall have our products available at affordable prices to ensure everyone enjoys a memorable experience throughout the day," she added.

Beyond the football action, fans will be treated to live entertainment headlined by celebrated singer Lillian Mbabazi alongside the Sundowners Band.

The event will also feature a strong roster of top DJs from Kampala and Jinja.

The finale will also incorporate a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Earlier in the day, different cohorts of Mwiri alumni will visit Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, where they will donate a medicine storage machine to support healthcare service delivery at the facility.