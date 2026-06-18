Angola: Luanda Becomes a Hub of Opportunities to Finance Angola's Tourism Sector

Luanda — The Angolan capital will host, starting on Thursday (18), the "Angola Investment Summit 2026", an international summit to discuss investment opportunities, innovation and sustainable development, with a special focus on the tourism sector.

The event, preceded this Wednesday by a press conference and reception of guests, brings together government leaders, investors, financial institutions and entrepreneurs from various parts of the world.

Organized by the Government of Angola, in partnership with the Global Tourism Forum Institute (GTFI), one of the most prestigious international platforms for promoting investment and tourism development, the summit will be moderated by Victoria Rubadiri, correspondent for CNN Connecting Africa, on the Presidential panel of the Angola Investment Summit 2026.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, with the theme "Shaping the future of tourism in emerging destinations," in which the provincial governor of Luanda, Lus Nunes, the World Travel and Tourism Council, Gloria Guevara, the president of the WTFI, Bulut Bağci, the UN Secretary-General for Tourism, Shaikha Al Nuwais, as well as the Minister of Tourism of Angola, Márcio Daniel, will speak.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Topics such as "Building scalable tourism destinations: Global best practices, unlocking the potential of maritime investment in Africa" and "Beyond resorts: Developing integrated tourism destinations" are also part of the issues to be discussed during the main African forum for debate on investment, economic development, tourism, innovation and international cooperation.

The official delivery of the Tourism Investment Guide "Tourism Doing Business Invest in Angola", the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the Presidential Dialogue: Tourism as a national economic strategy, among other topics, are also on the summit's agenda, which runs until the 19th of this month.

The summit comes at a particularly relevant moment for Angola's international projection and for the affirmation of tourism as one of the strategic sectors of national economic diversification.

The "Angola Investment Summit" aims to promote concrete investment opportunities, strengthen public-private partnerships and boost new projects capable of generating employment, economic growth and sustainable development for the country.

The GTF Angola Investment Summit has confirmed the presence of over 100 national and international journalists, who will ensure global media coverage and contribute to Angola's international projection as a strategic destination for investment, cooperation, and sustainable development.