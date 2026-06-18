Malawi: Record 4,000 Runners Set to Storm Lilongwe for Standard Bank Be More Race

Excitement is reaching fever pitch in the capital as a record-breaking more than 4,000 runners are expected to converge at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday for what promises to be the biggest edition yet of the Standard Bank Be More Race, a flagship celebration of fitness, competition and community spirit.

Now in its eighth edition and held under the theme "Keep Growing," the race has shattered previous participation records, reflecting its rising popularity among elite athletes, recreational runners, and fitness enthusiasts across Malawi.

Standard Bank Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng'ombe said the overwhelming response demonstrates how the event has matured into one of Malawi's premier sporting platforms.

"Be More Race now enters its eighth season since 2017. This year marks the highest entry level in the race's history, which underscores our exponential growth as a race," Ng'ombe said.

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Beyond the road competition, organisers have lined up a full festival experience featuring live performances from popular Malawian urban artists, family entertainment zones, an SME marketplace, food and beverage stalls, as well as exhibitions showcasing vehicle and asset financing solutions.

The race will also continue using advanced timing and tracking technology introduced last year, enabling precise monitoring of participants and ensuring accurate, internationally compliant results for both professional and amateur runners.

Ng'ombe said the system enhances fairness, transparency and credibility, reinforcing the event's growing reputation as a world-class road race.

Athletics Malawi has also welcomed the surge in participation, with President Kondwani Chamwala describing the turnout as a strong signal of the sport's growing influence.

"The Be More Race continues to show how running can bring people together. Beyond competition, it encourages healthy lifestyles, determination and community spirit. Athletics Malawi looks forward to seeing thousands of participants on June 20," Chamwala said.

On the competitive front, tension is already building as running clubs across the country prepare to challenge for top honours and a share of the lucrative prize pool.

Among them is the Blantyre Joggers Club, whose Vice President Limbani Nsapato said the team is fully prepared after months of training.

"Our team of 20 participants is ready. We have undergone intensive preparations, including a recent Family Fun Run at Kamuzu Stadium, and we are looking forward to competing," he said.

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A total prize purse of K15.9 million is at stake in the flagship 21-kilometre half marathon, split between men's and women's categories. The winners in each category will each take home K2.5 million, making it one of the richest road races on Malawi's sporting calendar.

Participants will compete across three categories -- 21km, 10km and 5km -- allowing athletes of all levels to take part.

Beyond competition, organisers say the race carries a strong social impact component. Participation fees will be matched by Standard Bank and directed towards the development of a sporting facility at a local school, aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting healthy lifestyles among youth.

With record-breaking numbers, enhanced technology, substantial prize money and a strong community impact agenda, Saturday's Be More Race is poised to become one of Malawi's largest celebrations of sport, health and unity.