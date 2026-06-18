Malawi: No Memo to Chakwera, Passenger List Cut and Weather Warning Unanswered - Sikwese Reveals New Details On Chilima's Final Flight

The Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the June 10, 2024 plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima heard dramatic testimony on Thursday as his former secretary, Luckie Sikwese, revealed that critical paperwork for the military aircraft had not been finalized before the day of the ill-fated flight and that no memorandum had been sent to President Lazarus Chakwera seeking authorization on June 9.

Appearing before the committee, Sikwese painted a detailed picture of the frantic preparations leading up to Chilima's journey to the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara in Nkhata Bay, disclosing that key administrative processes were only expected to be completed on the morning of Monday, June 10, 2024.

According to Sikwese, the late Vice President personally instructed that the finalization of documentation for hiring the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft be done on Monday rather than the previous day.

He testified that no memo had been drafted or submitted to President Chakwera on June 9 seeking authorization for the aircraft, saying he believed Chilima was communicating directly with the President on the matter.

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Sikwese further revealed that invoices and other documentation from the MDF relating to the aircraft were only received on the morning of June 10.

The committee also heard that capacity constraints aboard the aircraft forced significant last-minute changes to the passenger list.

Sikwese said he consulted the MDF Commander, who advised that the aircraft would only become available after transporting the body of the late Ralph Kasambara and members of his family to Nkhata Bay. The commander also informed him that the passenger manifest had to be reduced to eight people.

As a result, Chilima reportedly ordered the removal of senior aides Emily Chinthu Phiri and Winnie Nyondo from the travel list. Sikwese himself was also dropped from the manifest so he could remain behind to complete the outstanding paperwork.

In another revelation, Sikwese disclosed that Mary Chilima, the former Second Lady, had initially been expected to accompany her husband but was later removed from the list because of the aircraft's seating limitations.

He told the committee that he only learned of her exclusion after arriving at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on the morning of June 10.

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Sikwese also recounted a conversation from the night before the flight with former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, who had wanted then Cabinet Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda to travel with Chilima. However, Sikwese informed her that there was no available space on the aircraft.

The hearing shed further light on the final hours before takeoff, with Sikwese revealing that he handed over an envelope containing K5 million in condolence funds from the Office of the President and Cabinet to officials travelling with Chilima at KIA. The money was intended for the family of the late Ralph Kasambara.

Perhaps one of the most poignant moments of the testimony came when Sikwese read out a WhatsApp message sent by official Limbani Banda to the Vice President, advising him to return to Lilongwe because of poor weather conditions at Mzuzu Airport.

According to Sikwese, Chilima never responded to that warning.

He also told the committee that he remained in contact with the Vice President until 10:01 a.m. on June 10 and that his final WhatsApp message to Chilima remained unanswered as of 11:37 a.m., underscoring the tragic sequence of events that unfolded before communication was lost.

Sikwese confirmed that he had been closely involved in organizing Chilima's travel arrangements and worked alongside Alfred Nkhoma, then Deputy Director of Administration in the Office of the Vice President.

His testimony adds another significant chapter to the parliamentary inquiry as lawmakers continue examining the decisions, communications, and logistical arrangements surrounding the flight that ended in one of Malawi's deadliest aviation tragedies.