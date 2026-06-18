Gambia: Gnoc to Celebrate Int'l Olympic Day in Farafenni

The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC will Joined the rest of the world to celebrates International Olympic Day in Farafenni, North Bank Region on 20th June 2026.

The day will bring together communities, athletes, youth, and sports enthusiasts in the spirit of friendship, excellence, and respect.

"Olympic Day is more than sport--it is a global celebration of movement, healthy living, and unity.

"Let us come together to inspire one another, embrace active lifestyles, and demonstrate the power of sport in building stronger and healthier communities," GNOC states in press release.

According to GNOC, the theme for this year's celebration is "You Can Do This! Let's Move".

"Whether you walk, run, dance, play, or participate in any physical activity, every movement counts."

"Let's Move for a healthier, stronger, and more united Gambia."

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