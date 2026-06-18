Gambia: Gvbf Prexy Calls On Gambians to Rally Behind Men's Volleyball National Team

President of The Gambia Volleyball Federation, Bai Dodou Jallow, has called on all Gambians to come out in their large numbers to support the country's national men indoor volleyball team.

The Gambia are preparing to host Zone II Men Indoor Volleyball Qualifiers for the CAVB Men's African Volleyball Championship.

The highly anticipated regional tournament will take place from 18th June to 20th June 2026.

The qualifiers will bring together some of the best men's volleyball teams from across West African Zone.

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The competition will serve as a qualification pathway to the continental championship, making it a crucial event for all participating nations.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, president of GNOC, Bai Dodou Jallow expressed optimism in the Gambian team.

Jallow emphasized the importance of home support in inspiring the players to perform at their best.

"This is a proud moment for Gambian volleyball. Hosting such an important championship demonstrates the growth of our sport," Jallow said.

Jallow called on Gambians to come and support their national team as they compete for qualification to the African Championship.

"The players need the encouragement of the nation behind them," Jallow said.

Jallow thanked the government, sponsors, partners and volleyball community for their support in ensuring the successful organisation of the championship.

"With home advantage and months of preparation, Team Gambia would be aim to make a strong impression and secure qualification to the continental showpiece.

Fans are expected to witness exciting matches as the nation's best volleyball talents take on regional rivals in pursuit of glory," Jallow revealed.