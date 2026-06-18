South Africa: School Water and Sanitation Crisis Drags On As Dbe Balks At National Deadline

As many as 3,661 public schools nationwide still lack reliable water and decent sanitation, yet the national Department of Basic Education refuses to set a definitive eradication deadline. Despite a R50bn infrastructure grant over the medium term, the funds are not ring-fenced, raising concerns that a crisis that has persisted for more than a decade will continue.

More than 3,000 public schools still lack reliable access to running water and adequate sanitation that meets the minimum norms and standards for public school infrastructure, and the national education department will not set a deadline to address this.

This is according to a parliamentary reply from Minister of Basic Education Siviwie Gwarube. Using provincial reports, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said 1,366 schools rely on mobile tanks or other temporary water supplies, while 2,295 schools require replacement or upgrading of sanitation facilities that "do not meet the minimum norms and standards." Taken together, that means 3,661 schools are identified as needing water or sanitation interventions.

KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 1,498 affected schools (40.9% of the national backlog), followed by the Eastern Cape with 1,028 schools (28.1%) and Limpopo with 595 schools (16.3%). Mpumalanga has 230 schools (6.3%), North West 148 (4.0%), the Western Cape 69 (1.9%), the Free State 42 (1.1%), the Northern Cape 26 (0.7%) and Gauteng 25 (0.7%).

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The non-ring-fenced billions

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