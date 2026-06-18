Zimbabwe: Rebate for SA 'Xenophobia Returnees'

Zimbabweans returning back to the country in the wake of renewed xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa will benefit from an immigrants rebate that will allow them to bring into the country personal effects, household goods and one motor vehicle duty-free.

This comes as anti-immigrant groups in South Africa have issued an unauthorized ultimatum ordering undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by June 30, 2026.

The details of the immigrants rebate are contained in a letter from the permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, George Guvamatanga to Zimra commissioner Regina Chinamasa.

"The facility would cater for only one motor vehicle imported by a ZEP holder...All motor vehicles would be cleared under suspension of duty, whereby VAT would remain payable...ZIMRA would apply flexible valuation terms to ensure that the VAT payable on the vehicles would be minimal," said Guvamatanga, adding that no permits would be required for motor vehicles above the age of 10 years.

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Guvamatanga added that exempted motor vehicles would have been purchased prior to the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) prior to 31 December 2022.

"For Personal property and equipment of a commercial nature. Rebate of duty would apply on personal and household property, as well as property of a commercial nature, which presumably the retumees would have been using in their businesses;

"The exempted property would have been purchased prior to the expiry of the ZEPs, that is, prior to 31 December 2022;

"There would be flexibility with respect to time of arrival in order to accord residents who returned by December 2022 ample time to clear their goods," reads part of the letter.

Guvamatanga was quick to emphasise that measures will be taken to ensure that the immigrants rebate is not abused.

"This is subject to the appropriate evaluation in order to limit potential abuse of the facility by non-qualifying returning residents. Furthermore, the facility will not apply to new items.

"In the case of motor vehicles, the returnees are required to meet the conditions that ordinarily apply to immigrants. These include prior ownership of the motor vehicle," he wrote.