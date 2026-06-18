Zimbabwe: Esg No Longer Optional, Government Warns Miners

Zimbabwe's mining companies have been warned that failure to comply with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards could jeopardise their access to international markets and investment, as the Government intensifies efforts to position the country as a responsible global mining destination.

Speaking at the Sustainability and ESG Symposium held during the Chamber of Mines Annual Conference in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, Chief Director of Mining Development Engineer Leon Godza said ESG compliance had evolved from a voluntary commitment into a critical business requirement.

"ESG compliance is no longer optional. It has moved from a voluntary standard to a decisive factor in trade, investment, and market access," he said.

Godza said global regulatory changes, including the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and China's growing emphasis on mandatory ESG disclosures, were reshaping the mining industry and forcing producers to demonstrate responsible environmental and social practices.

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"Our mining companies, whether they are large scale producers or small-scale producers, must understand this reality. Buyers and investors the world over are applying ESG screens to their supply chains. A failure to meet these standards is no longer just a reputational risk; it is increasingly a commercial and market access risk," he said.

The warning comes as Zimbabwe's mining sector continues to expand, with gold production reaching a record 46.7 tonnes in 2025, up from 36.5 tonnes in 2024.

Describing mining as the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, Godza said the industry's strong performance carried a responsibility to ensure mineral wealth was managed sustainably.

"These are extraordinary numbers and they place a solemn responsibility on all of us to ensure this wealth is managed with integrity, transparency and care for both people and planet," he said.

The Government official highlighted a series of reforms aimed at embedding ESG principles into Zimbabwe's mining sector, including the gazetting of the Mines and Minerals Bill in 2025, which seeks to replace legislation dating back decades.

Under the proposed law, large-scale mining companies will be required to obtain social responsibility certificates demonstrating community engagement, fair labour practices and cultural sensitivity.

Godza said the legislation would also strengthen enforcement measures against environmental violations.

"The Responsible Mining Initiative reinforces legally binding penalties, including the potential loss of mining titles, for companies that fail to meet environmental standards or rehabilitate mined-out land. This is not mere rhetoric; it is enforcement with teeth," he said.

He also pointed to the Government's February 2026 ban on the export of raw minerals and lithium concentrates as evidence of its determination to promote local beneficiation and value addition.

"Zimbabwe captures more of the value chain, not just the raw ore," he said.

While acknowledging that larger mining companies had made greater progress in ESG reporting than smaller operators, Godza urged all miners to begin implementing sustainability measures regardless of size.

"Progress does not require perfection. Incremental steps, improving governance structures, tracking environmental impacts, strengthening stakeholder engagement, can deliver meaningful gains," he said.

Beyond environmental concerns, the symposium heard calls for mining companies to deepen their engagement with host communities through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and local economic development.

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"The communities that host our mines must see tangible benefits: jobs, infrastructure, schools, clinics, and opportunities for local enterprise," Godza said.

He also reaffirmed Government's commitment to formalising artisanal and small-scale miners to improve livelihoods and strengthen accountability across the sector.

With demand for minerals such as lithium, platinum, gold, chrome and diamonds expected to rise as the world transitions to cleaner energy technologies, Godza said Zimbabwe had a unique opportunity to leverage its mineral wealth for national development.

"Wealth alone is not destiny. How we manage that wealth, with responsibility, transparency, sustainability, and equity, will determine whether mining truly transforms Zimbabwe," he said.

The symposium brought together policymakers, mining executives, civil society organisations and researchers to discuss sustainability reporting and ESG implementation across Zimbabwe's mining industry.