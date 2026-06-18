Zimbabwe: Man in Court Over U.S.$1.2 Million Dagga Haul

A suspected drug dealer appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of smuggling a tonne of dagga, worth US$1.2 million, from South Africa into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Moses Chauke (50) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Francis Mapfumo charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

The matter was remanded to 19 June.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The State alleges that on 1 June 2026, Chauke smuggled 1 094.20 kilograms (one tonne) of compressed dagga from South Africa into Zimbabwe through an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River on the eastern side of the Beitbridge Border Post.

After successfully bringing the contraband into the country, he allegedly coordinated its transportation to Harare.

On the same date, he reportedly loaded the contraband into a 30-tonne haulage truck.

The truck, which was carrying a metal container concealing the dagga, was being driven by Thapson Ndou and was destined for Harare.

Acting on information received on the same day regarding Chauke's conduct, police reportedly intercepted the truck at LIGI Restaurant Truck Stop, opposite Swift Company in Southerton, Harare. Police conducted a search which led to the recovery of the aforementioned quantity of dagga.

On 2 June 2026, the recovered dagga was weighed at the Zimpost Harare Main Post Office and was found to have a total mass of 1 094.20 kilograms. The recovered dagga has an estimated street value of US$1 200 000.