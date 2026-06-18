Namibia: Standard Bank Gets New Marketing Boss

Standard Bank Namibia has appointed Elzita Beukes as its new executive of marketing and branding from 1 July.

Beukes, who is currently serving as the bank's senior public relations manager, will join the executive committee and assume responsibility for leading Standard Bank Namibia's marketing and branding strategy.

The bank says Beukes brings more than 15 years' experience in marketing, communications and reputation management across the banking, corporate and development sectors.

Her experience includes developing integrated marketing and communication strategies, supporting executive positioning and strengthening stakeholder engagement.

Beukes holds a master's degree in marketing and innovation from the London School of Marketing, a bachelor's degree of journalism from Rhodes University, and a postgraduate qualification in international cooperation from the United Nations University in Tokyo.

Beukes says she is looking forward to supporting the bank's growth ambitions in a rapidly evolving banking environment.

"I am honoured to take on this role at a time when the banking sector is evolving rapidly. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen how we connect with our clients and to support the bank's growth priorities."