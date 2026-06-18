Namibia: Own Your Future, Master Your Retirement

opinion

There is a moment in every life when the noise of ambition softens, and we begin to ask deeper questions.

What will my life look like when I can no longer work? Will I be able to care for myself? Will I still live with dignity?

These are not easy questions. Many of us avoid them. In the rush of providing for our families, meeting daily needs and navigating an increasingly uncertain economy, retirement can feel like a distant horizon, something to think about 'later'. But later has a way of arriving faster than we expect.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Namibia, too many people reach the end of their working years without the financial security they need. The result is not just financial strain, it is the erosion of independence. It is the painful reality of relying on others for basic needs after a lifetime of contribution. It is the loss of dignity. However, it does not have to be this way.

Planning for retirement is about preserving your dignity, protecting your independence and honouring the life you have worked so hard to build. It is about ensuring that when the time comes to rest, you do so with peace of mind and not with anxiety.

At its core, saving for retirement is an act of self-respect. It is saying: "I deserve to live well, not just today, but tomorrow too." Yet many people hesitate. Some feel overwhelmed by financial products. Others have lost trust in financial institutions. And many simply do not know where to begin. This is where the right partner makes all the difference.

Kuleni Financial Services is not just another financial services company.

Established in 1999 and wholly owned by the Government Institutions Pension Fund, Kuleni has evolved from a pension fund administrator into a broader, people-centred financial services provider, one that understands that behind every contribution is a human story.

Kuleni's work begins where many people's uncertainty begins: with structure, guidance and trust. For employers, whether small businesses, growing enterprises or established corporates, Kuleni provides retirement fund administration that ensures employees are not left behind.

Through its umbrella fund solutions, employers can establish retirement funds with ease, while existing funds benefit from efficient and compliant administration.

For individuals, one of the greatest risks to dignity in old age is what experts call pension leakage, the tendency to withdraw retirement savings prematurely when changing jobs or facing financial pressure. It may feel like relief in the moment, but it often leads to regret later.

Kuleni confronts this reality through its Preservation Fund, a simple but powerful solution that allows individuals to protect their pension benefits when they leave employment.

Whether through resignation, retrenchment or dismissal, the message is clear: your future still matters. Preserving your pension is about protection. It is about ensuring that the years you have worked continue to work for you.

And then there is the question of today's realities, particularly the need for housing. For many Namibians, the dream of owning a home can feel just as urgent as the need to save for retirement. Too often, people are forced to choose between the two.

Kuleni, through its role in administering the pension-backed home loan scheme, offers a different path. This solution allows qualifying members to use a portion of their pension as collateral to finance their homes. Whether it is buying land, building a home or improving an existing property both in proclaimed and unproclaimed areas, individuals can meet their present needs without sacrificing their future security.

It is a powerful idea: that you should not have to choose between living well today and living with dignity tomorrow. This is what it means to truly serve people, not just with products, but with purpose. Kuleni's mission speaks to building a legacy where Namibians can live with dignity. And its values are not just words but commitments to every Namibian it serves.

Imagine a Namibia where our elders are not defined by financial struggle, but by freedom, where retirement is not feared, but embraced, where every citizen, whether in formal employment or building a small enterprise, has access to tools that protect their future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This vision is not out of reach. But it requires action. It requires employers to take responsibility for the long-term well-being of their employees. It requires individuals to resist the temptation of short-term relief in favour of long-term security. And it requires institutions that people can trust. institutions that understand that dignity is not negotiable. You do not need to start big. But you do need to start. Because every contribution you make today is a promise to your future self.

Lastly, retirement is not about numbers on a statement. It is about the life those numbers make possible. It is about waking up in your later years without fear and about maintaining your independence, your pride and your sense of self.

In the end, dignity in old age is not something we should leave to chance. It is something

we must build, deliberately, consistently and with the right partner, which is Kuleni.

- Selby Sibeya is the chief executive of Kuleni Financial Services.