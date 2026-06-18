Uganda: Police Rescue Abandoned Newborn Found Under Trees Near River Enyau in Arua

Police in Arua City have rescued a two-day-old baby boy who was abandoned by an unidentified person near River Enyau in Arua City Central Division.

The infant was recovered on Wednesday at about 6:20 p.m. under eucalyptus trees behind Nile High School after police received information from the LC1 Chairperson of Ediofe Trading Centre, identified only as Baiga.

According to the West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, SSP Josephine Angucia, officers attached to the Child and Family Protection Unit of Arua City Central Business Division responded immediately and rescued the child.

"The territorial police of Arua City Central Business Division responded promptly after receiving information from local leaders. The baby was found abandoned under eucalyptus trees near River Enyau and was immediately rushed to Arua Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention," SSP Angucia said.

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Medical personnel at the hospital confirmed that the child was approximately two days old. The baby, who was later named Job at the hospital, is reported to be in good health and receiving appropriate care.

SSP Angucia said investigations have commenced to trace the child's mother and establish the circumstances that led to the abandonment.

"We have opened inquiries under Arua City CBD SD Ref 70/17/06/2026. Our investigators are working to identify the mother and determine the motive behind abandoning the child," she said.

Police have appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could help identify the mother or relatives of the child.

"We call upon the community to spread this information widely and conduct neighbourhood checks that may assist police in tracing the mother. Community vigilance is critical in such cases," SSP Angucia added.

She further warned that abandoning a newborn child is a criminal offence under Ugandan law.

"Child desertion is a crime. Parents and guardians have a legal and moral responsibility to care for their children. We urge members of the public to seek support from family, community leaders, health workers, or relevant authorities whenever they face challenges rather than resorting to abandoning children," she said.

The rescued infant remains under the care of medical personnel at Arua Regional Referral Hospital as investigations continue.