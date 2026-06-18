Angola: Mozambican President in Angola for Working Visit

Luanda — The president of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, arrived on Wednesday in Angolan capital, Luanda, for a working visit to Angola.

The Mozambican statesman landed at the Protocol Complex of the 4 de Fevereiro International airport, where he was received by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Tete António, and other national officials.

Daniel Chapo's visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Angola and Mozambique, analyze issues of common interest, and discuss current regional and international issues.

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Cooperation between Angola and Mozambique dates back to the period of the liberation struggle against Portuguese colonialism, during which the nationalist movements of the two countries maintained close ties of mutual support.

The independence of Mozambique on June 25, 1975, and of Angola on November 11 of the same year, consolidated this closeness.

Diplomatic relations were formalized on September 5, 1978, with the signing of the General Cooperation Agreements by Presidents Agostinho Neto and Samora Machel.

Since then, the two states have deepened political coordination and the sharing of experiences in the diplomatic, administrative, and institutional fields.

Over the past decades, Angola and Mozambique have signed several legal instruments in areas such as trade, parliamentary exchange, air transport, tourism, merchant marine, culture, gender equality, and official statistics.

The two countries are also members of regional and international organizations, notably the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), where they defend convergent positions on matters of common interest.ART/AMP