Angola: Hilton Group and Angola Explore New Hotel Projects

Luanda — The strategic identification of new pipeline projects and the expansion of the Hilton Group's hotel portfolio in Angola took center stage during talks held Wednesday in Luanda, ANGOP has learnt.

The meeting brought together the Angolan Minister of Tourism, Marcio Daniel, and Guy Hutchinson, the President for the Middle East and Africa of the global hospitality giant.

During the meeting, which is part of the "Angola Investment Summit 2026", to take place this month, the parties reaffirmed their interest in consolidating a long-term partnership, with the aim to position Angola as a competitive and attractive tourist destination for international investment, hosting leading international brands.

The existing business opportunities in Angola in the hotel and tourism sector, as well as the strengthening of institutional cooperation and the promotion of strategic investments in this sector, also dominated the meeting.

The Hilton Group is one of the world's largest hotel chains, present in more than 120 countries, with dozens of brands such as "Hilton Hotels & Resorts," "DoubleTree," and "Hilton Garden Inn." AMC/QCB/AMP