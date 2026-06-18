Africa: Angola Defends Technical Rigor in AU Human Resources Reform

Luanda — Angola reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to completing the African Union's (AU) Skills Audit and Assessment Process (SACA) and advocated the need for equity in the geographical representation of Member States with high standards of merit and professional excellence.

The position was expressed by Angola's Permanent Representative to the African Union, Miguel César Domingos Bembe, at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CRP).

According to a press release from the Angolan embassy in Ethiopia sent to ANGOP, the diplomat said the current stage of the process reflects the political maturity of the continental organization and the fulfillment of the strategic guidelines approved by the Executive Council of the African Union, meeting in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in 2025.

The diplomat expressed Angola's recognition to the African Union Commission (AUC) for the success achieved in placing more than 80% of the technical staff, a fact that he described as an "indelible milestone of modernization."

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Ambassador Miguel Domingos Bembe added that the institutional sovereignty of the organization is intrinsically linked to its financial autonomy and the consolidation of its own staff and the resolution of the 20% of pending issues is the definitive test for the effectiveness of the reform.

"No organization functions without its own human resources and financial autonomy to assume its inherent responsibilities. This is the essence of our institutional sovereignty," the diplomat said.

Addressing the principle of equity as a vector of pan-African cohesion, the head of the Angolan Diplomatic Mission spoke of the need to safeguard the representativeness of underrepresented countries in the system, without this implying a detriment to the technical accuracy or the quality of the professional profiles required by the Union.

Before concluding his speech, the ambassador reaffirmed Angola's support for the AU Commission and the CRP, in addition to expressing the country's full availability to actively cooperate in the swift and fair closure of pending dossiers, in order to provide the continent with a qualified bureaucratic structure prepared for the challenges of the future.ART/AMP