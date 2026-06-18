Angola Wants to Strengthen Management of Urban Solid Waste

Luanda — The Minister of the Environment, Ana Paula de Carvalho Pereira, expressed on Wednesday in Luanda the Angolan government's intention to strengthen the management of urban solid waste and promote the expansion of the country's circular economy.

Speaking at the Launch of the Project to Support the Modernization of the Solid Waste Management Value Chain and the Adoption of a Circular Economy Model in the Province of Luanda, the minister stressed that the project reinforces the Angolan State's commitment to the sustainable management of waste.

She emphasized that the commitment prioritizes prevention and reduction of its production, as well as its valorization through the modernization of production processes and the adoption of environmentally cleaner technologies.

According to the minister, with the official launch of this initiative, the Angolan government reaffirms its commitment to the transition from a linear economy to a circular economy, recognizing that the proper management of waste is an important indicator of the level of development of a society.

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"We hope that the implementation of this project will contribute to updating the Strategic Plan for the Management of Urban Solid Waste (PESGRU), approved by Presidential Decree No," she said.

The Project to Support the Modernization of the Solid Waste Management Value Chain and the Adoption of a Circular Economy Model in the Province of Luanda is funded by the European Union and co-financed by the French Republic.

Estimated at 25.3 million Euros, the project has duration of four years (2025 to 2029), aiming to strengthen the effectiveness of solid waste management plans of the provincial and municipal authorities of Luanda, including the promotion of sustainability and circular business models.

It also aims to attract private sector capital for infrastructure projects and strengthen circular business opportunities, promote the formalization and progressive integration of informal waste pickers and cooperatives into the solid waste sector, through improved working conditions, capacity building and the creation of green employment opportunities, with special attention to women and young people.