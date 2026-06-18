Angola: Australia and Angola Pursue Stronger Bilateral Ties and Economic Cooperation

Luanda — Australia has expressed interest in deepening strategic cooperation with Angola, this was during a meeting between the Angolan ambassador to Australia, Antonio Luvualu de Carvalho, and Nigel Stanier, the Assistant Secretary for Africa at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

According to a press release issued by the Angolan Embassy and obtained by ANGOP, the diplomatic summit served as a platform to analyze key areas for reinforcing mutual partnerships.

The Australian delegation, led by Stanier, was received at the diplomatic mission by Ambassador Luvualu de Carvalho. The Angolan delegation also included Maria de Lourdes Freitas, Diplomatic Counselor for the Consular Sector, and Maria Odete Cristóvão, Financial Attaché for the Administrative Sector.

During the meeting, ambassador Luvualu de Carvalho extended his gratitude to the visiting delegation, emphasizing the historic significance of the encounter. He noted that Stanier is the highest-ranking Australian government official to visit the Angolan diplomatic mission since its opening in Canberra in April 2025.

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In response, the Australian official conveyed Canberra's official commitment to strengthening relations with Luanda, having acknowledged the ongoing diplomatic efforts made by both nations to boost and diversify bilateral partnership.

A central pillar of the discussions focused on Angola's participation in two major international summits scheduled to take place in Australia later this year: The 23rd Africa Down Under Conference: A premier forum dedicated to the mining and energy sectors, taking place from September 3-5 in Perth.

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC): Scheduled for October 21-23 in Sydney. Both parties emphasized that these upcoming forums represent critical platforms for driving foreign direct investment, fostering knowledge exchange, and accelerating economic cooperation between Africa and Australia.

The two countries have agreed to hold a series of follow-up meetings to monitor the progress of the discussed initiatives and to map out new strategic areas of mutual interest.ART/AMP