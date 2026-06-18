Southern Africa: Angolan Minister Calls for Regional Cooperation to Overcome Maritime Surveillance Challenges

17 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen dos Santos, highlighted on Wednesday in Kenya the importance of regional cooperation, especially within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as a crucial factor in facing common challenges related to the monitoring of maritime waters.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP today, the Angolan minister's position was expressed during the meeting held between SADC members at the 11th Ocean Conference.

In this regard, Angola recognizes that regional cooperation will allow for the sharing of information and the fight against transnational networks involved in illegal fishing.

For this reason, the note continues, strengthening sustainable fisheries management policies and effectively implementing measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing are essential to ensure food security, environmental protection and sustainable economic growth in the country.

The Angolan delegation, headed by the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, has been participating in the 11th Ocean Conference in Kenya since Tuesday. AMC/QCB/DAN

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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