Angola: MPs Approve Implementation of Parliamentary Studies Prize

Luanda — Members of the National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved on Wednesday, the Draft Resolution establishing the "November 26" Parliamentary Studies Prize and its respective Regulations.

The approval took place during a joint meeting coordinated by the 1st Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, with the participation of other specialized working committees.

The legal tool from the Parliamentary Academy initiative, aims to promote research, academic reflection and scientific production on matters related to parliamentary activity, the legislative process and the strengthening of democratic institutions, encouraging the participation of researchers, students and specialists in the analysis of the functioning of the Angolan parliament.

MP Paula Oliveira clarified that members of the National Assembly and parliamentary staff will not be eligible to compete for the Parliamentary Academy Prize. The prize is exclusively for undergraduate students in the first cycle of higher education.

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The Parliamentary Academy maintained this option, despite suggestions from some MPs to extend the distinction to masters and doctoral students.

According to the parliamentarian, the exclusion of MPs and parliamentary staff aims to guarantee the transparency and credibility of the selection process, avoiding any suspicion of favoritism or influence.

"The objective is to stimulate and encourage students who are outside the universe of the National Assembly," she explained.

The draft should now proceed to plenary for consideration and voting in the next session of the National Assembly scheduled for June 25 and 26. LDN/SC/DAN/AMP