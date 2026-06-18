Angola: MPs Approve Implementation of Parliamentary Studies Prize

17 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Members of the National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved on Wednesday, the Draft Resolution establishing the "November 26" Parliamentary Studies Prize and its respective Regulations.

The approval took place during a joint meeting coordinated by the 1st Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, with the participation of other specialized working committees.

The legal tool from the Parliamentary Academy initiative, aims to promote research, academic reflection and scientific production on matters related to parliamentary activity, the legislative process and the strengthening of democratic institutions, encouraging the participation of researchers, students and specialists in the analysis of the functioning of the Angolan parliament.

MP Paula Oliveira clarified that members of the National Assembly and parliamentary staff will not be eligible to compete for the Parliamentary Academy Prize. The prize is exclusively for undergraduate students in the first cycle of higher education.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Parliamentary Academy maintained this option, despite suggestions from some MPs to extend the distinction to masters and doctoral students.

According to the parliamentarian, the exclusion of MPs and parliamentary staff aims to guarantee the transparency and credibility of the selection process, avoiding any suspicion of favoritism or influence.

"The objective is to stimulate and encourage students who are outside the universe of the National Assembly," she explained.

The draft should now proceed to plenary for consideration and voting in the next session of the National Assembly scheduled for June 25 and 26. LDN/SC/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.