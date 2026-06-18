Africa: Angola Defends African Air Integration

Luanda — The Minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, defended on Wednesday the swift implementation of the African Single Air Transport Market (SAATM), pointing to the Lobito Corridor as a regional benchmark for connectivity and cooperation.

This position was presented during the African Air Transport Convention and Expo 2026, held in Lomé, Togo, organized by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) in partnership with the African Union.

Speaking at a ministerial debate, the Angolan official stressed that the main challenge for aviation on the continent is no longer in defining political commitments, but in the practical execution of measures to strengthen connectivity between states, facilitate mobility, and boost trade.

Quoted in the statement, Ricardo de Abreu considered African air integration an indispensable condition for the continent's economic growth.

He added that Africa currently has the necessary political instruments to move forward and that the challenge is to transform commitments into concrete results for African citizens, businesses, and economies.

Ricardo de Abreu highlighted that the continent must focus on creating opportunities for new generations through connectivity.