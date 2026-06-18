Botswana: Boko Calls for United Front Against Ebola

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called for urgent political, financial and technical support to contain the Ebola outbreak currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Speaking during a high-level virtual meeting on June 16, President Boko said Botswana stood in solidarity with affected countries despite having no recorded Ebola cases.

The President joined other African leaders in reaffirming commitment to combat the outbreak, emphasising collective action, resource mobilisation and regional cooperation.

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"Infectious diseases know no borders. No country can confront Ebola alone. The outbreak is an ominous reminder that our collective security depends on our collective action," he said.

The meeting sought to align political leadership, financial commitment and technical response under a joint preparedness and response plan valued at US$518 million. Leaders urged high-level engagement to unlock resources and ensure pledges translate swiftly into action on the ground.

President Boko commended the African Union, Africa CDC, World Health Organization and other health partners for their swift, coordinated response in mobilising African and international solidarity.

He underscored the importance of protecting frontline health workers, calling them critical to the success of response efforts. He also stressed enhanced cross-border collaboration to strengthen surveillance systems, share information and ensure uninterrupted movement of essential supplies and personnel.

"We must mobilise the resources required to implement the joint preparedness and response plan. We are actively engaging to determine our pledge, which we will communicate in due course and very soon ," President Boko said.

Through investments in disease surveillance, workforce development and public health preparedness, Botswana is ready to work with SADC countries to eliminate the Ebola threat, he added.

President Boko reiterated that African nations were 'strongest when they work together', saying unity and cooperation remained essential to protect the health, safety and well-being of the continent's people.