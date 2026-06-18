Liberia: Kogar's Cos Resigns Amid Fallout From U.S.$12m Audit Report

The political and administrative fallout from a recent General Auditing Commission (GAC) report on Nimba County's finances has begun to unfold, with Senator Samuel G. Kogar's Chief of Staff, Osundu Gompa Dahn, stepping aside from his position amid allegations linked to the reported misapplication of more than US$12 million and L$5.5 million in county funds.

The development marks the first major personnel action associated with the audit since its release and has intensified public debate in Nimba County over accountability, governance, and the management of county development resources.

While reports initially suggested that Dahn had resigned, he has since clarified that he has only temporarily stepped aside in order to address allegations contained in the audit and clear his name.

The distinction may be procedural, but politically it is significant. By stepping aside, Dahn seeks to avoid the perception that he could influence investigations while maintaining that he has not admitted wrongdoing.

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At the center of the controversy is a GAC audit covering the period from 2015 to December 31, 2023, which reportedly identified significant financial irregularities involving Nimba County's Social Development Fund and County Development Fund accounts.

The report allegedly cites the misapplication of more than US$12 million and L$5.5 million, raising concerns about procurement practices, project implementation, documentation deficiencies, and financial controls during several administrations.

The audit period spans multiple county leadership structures and administrations, meaning responsibility for any irregularities is not confined to a single group of officials.

According to information emerging from the report, several former and current officials who served in county administration and project management structures are referenced in the findings.

Among those reportedly named are former superintendents Nelson Korquoi and D. Dorr Cooper, former Project Management Committee (PMC) officials, and other individuals who held administrative responsibilities during the audited period.

The findings have renewed longstanding concerns about how county development funds are managed across Liberia, particularly in counties that receive substantial revenues from natural resource concessions.

The focus on Dahn stems from his previous role as Comptroller of Nimba County's Project Management Committee, the body responsible for managing and overseeing county development projects funded through local development allocations.

Dahn later served as Acting Chair of the PMC before eventually leaving that role following a disputed election process.

Because much of the audit period overlaps with his tenure within the county's financial management structure, public attention has increasingly turned toward his role in the administration of county funds.

According to a social media statement attributed to Senator Kogar, Dahn was requested to step aside from his current position as Chief of Staff while addressing the allegations raised in the report.

The statement suggests that the move was intended to preserve the integrity of the accountability process and ensure that allegations are addressed without political interference.

Kogar Faces a Test of His Accountability Credentials

The controversy presents an important political test for Senator Kogar, who has built much of his public image around calls for transparency and accountability in Nimba County.

For years, Kogar has been among the most vocal critics of alleged financial mismanagement involving county development resources.

His advocacy for audits and financial scrutiny frequently placed him at odds with previous county administrations, including former Superintendent Kou Meapue Gono, whom he publicly challenged over the management of county funds.

Although Gono is reportedly not named in the current audit findings, Kogar's longstanding position has been that all public officials entrusted with county resources should be held accountable.

Following the release of the audit report, the senator intensified his calls for action.

"No one should eat Nimba people's money and go scot-free while the people are suffering," Kogar said during recent radio appearances in the county.

His response to the allegations involving his own Chief of Staff is therefore being closely watched by both supporters and critics.

Political observers note that requesting Dahn to step aside may help Kogar demonstrate consistency in applying accountability standards regardless of personal or political relationships.

Had he failed to act, critics could have accused him of applying a double standard.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the audit has reignited broader national concerns about the management of county development funds.

Since the introduction of county development financing mechanisms, successive governments have promoted decentralization as a means of ensuring that communities directly benefit from revenues generated by natural resource extraction and national budget allocations.

However, audits across several counties over the years have repeatedly exposed weaknesses in procurement systems, project monitoring, financial controls, and record-keeping.

Nimba County occupies a particularly important place in this discussion.

As one of Liberia's most populous counties and a major contributor to the national economy through mining and other resource activities, Nimba receives substantial development allocations compared to many other counties.

The county's residents have long argued that such resources should translate into visible improvements in roads, schools, health facilities, water systems, and other public services.

The emergence of allegations involving millions of dollars therefore carries significant political and developmental implications.

In Nimba, the audit findings have quickly become a major topic of public discussion on radio stations, social media platforms, and community forums.

Many residents are demanding a full accounting of how county funds were utilized and whether development projects correspond with the resources reportedly expended.

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Civil society advocates have also called for the implementation of the GAC's recommendations and urged relevant anti-corruption and prosecutorial institutions to take appropriate action where evidence warrants.

The public interest reflects growing demands for accountability at both national and local levels, particularly as economic hardships continue to affect many communities.

For residents who believe county development funds were intended to improve living conditions, questions about how millions of dollars were managed are deeply consequential.

The release of a GAC report does not automatically establish criminal liability.

Rather, audit findings typically serve as the basis for further administrative reviews, investigations, recoveries, or legal proceedings by appropriate institutions.

As a result, individuals named or referenced in the report remain entitled to respond to the findings and present evidence in their defense.

Dahn's decision to step aside appears aimed at creating space for that process to unfold.

Meanwhile, attention is likely to focus on whether other current and former officials linked to the audit findings will take similar action or publicly address the allegations.

For Senator Kogar, the issue presents an opportunity to reinforce his commitment to accountability--or risk scrutiny over how he handles allegations involving those closest to him.