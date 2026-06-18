South Africa: SC On Security and Justice Concerned About 'Delaying' Tactics in Disciplinary Matters, Will Take One-Stop Border Post Bill to Public

press release

The Select Committee on Security and Justice today received a comprehensive briefing from the Magistrates Commission on the status of disciplinary proceedings involving several magistrates facing allegations of misconduct, noting delaying tactics that are costing the country enormously.

The committee noted the progress made in a number of long-running matters and emphasised the importance of ensuring accountability, integrity and public confidence in the lower courts.

Committee Chairperson Ms Jane Seboletswe Mananiso said committee members across the board expressed concern about the delay in finalising matters, which places a financial burden on the fiscus. Consequences need to be followed through, she said. "We are concerned about the loopholes that are found. Some magistrates are resigning before matters are finalised. They get off scot-free. We need these matters to be fast-tracked in order to ensure magistrates are held accountable."

The briefing covered disciplinary proceedings involving Chief Magistrate D Nair, Regional Magistrate LT Mkansi, Additional Magistrate R Govender, Senior Magistrate AAK Singh, Regional Court President ES Nzimande and former Regional Magistrate K Bodlani.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The committee welcomed progress in the matter involving Mr Nair, where evidence has been concluded and final oral arguments are scheduled for October 2026. Mr Nair faces allegations relating to benefits allegedly received from Bosasa.

Members also noted developments in the case involving Mr Mkansi, who was found guilty of misconduct following allegations that he had extensive contact with an accused person appearing before him on fraud charges. The Magistrates Commission has recommended his removal from office, and the matter is now before Parliament for consideration.

The committee further noted that Magistrate Govender was found guilty of misconduct and that the Magistrates Commission has recommended her removal from office. The allegations stem from findings made by the Limpopo High Court, which described aspects of her conduct as dishonest and inappropriate.

With regard to Mr Singh, members were informed that disciplinary proceedings remain ongoing following several postponements and procedural applications. The committee expressed concern about delays in finalising the matter and stressed the need for expeditious completion of disciplinary processes while safeguarding procedural fairness.

The committee also received an update on the matter involving Mr Nzimande, who faces 162 counts of misconduct relating to alleged improper relationships with acting magistrates and allegations of sexual harassment. The committee noted that the hearing has resumed and that the Commission intends concluding its evidence during the current hearing schedule.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee heard that Ms Bodlani is no longer a judicial officer, after she resigned from office. The committee nevertheless noted the serious nature of the allegations levelled against her, including misconduct relating to racially charged communications and judicial conduct. The committee called for a dedicated structure to ensure that cases are sped up before resignations can take place.

The committee reiterated that accountability within the judiciary is fundamental to maintaining public trust in the justice system. Committee members acknowledged the challenges that have contributed to delays in some disciplinary matters, including litigation, recusal applications and difficulties in appointing presiding officers.

The committee emphasised that disciplinary proceedings must be conducted efficiently and fairly to ensure that allegations of misconduct are properly addressed and that public confidence in the administration of justice is strengthened. Ms Mananiso said the committee will continue exercising its oversight responsibilities over matters referred to Parliament in terms of the Magistrates Act and will monitor progress on all outstanding cases.

The committee also received an initially briefing from its content advisor on written submissions made on the One-Stop Border Post Bill. The committee agreed to hold public hearings in some of the provinces.