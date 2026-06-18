South Africa: Committee Adopts Roadmap to Finalise Mkhwanazi Inquiry Report By 16 July

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has adopted a guide that will see it to the completion and adoption of its final report by 16 July 2026.

The committee secretariat presented the framework after it became clear that the committee would not be able to meet its original reporting deadline of 12 June 2026.

Last week, parliamentary legal advisor Mr Andile Tetyana informed the committee that challenges experienced by the evidence leaders in completing their evidentiary overview report had affected the timelines of the inquiry process. "We would like the committee to consider another request for extension of the deadline within which the committee must submit its report to the House," said Mr Tetyana.

The committee received the evidentiary overview report from the evidence leaders on 4 June. Members requested time to study the report before beginning detailed deliberations on its contents.

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Presenting the proposed programme this week, the content advisor, Ms Nicolette van Zyl-Gous, said the process was designed to ensure that the committee's findings and recommendations are firmly rooted in the evidence before it. "The purpose of the proposed process is to ensure the committee's final report is firmly grounded in the evidentiary record, informed by collective deliberations and capable of producing findings and recommendations that strengthen accountability, governance and public confidence in police and the broader justice system."

The roadmap outlines five phases running from 9 June to 16 July. The first phase focuses on establishing the evidentiary record and methodology. This includes the adoption of the reporting schedule, a workshop on the committee's mandate and oversight role, and discussions on the evidentiary overview report and the structure of the preliminary report.

The second phase will focus on the evidentiary assessment. Members will have an opportunity to organise witness evidence, engage with the draft report framework and deliberate on seven thematic areas that emerged during the hearings.

Several committee members welcomed the structured process and highlighted the importance of ensuring that deliberations are thorough and evidence-based. They also raised concerns during the workshop about the volume and complexity of information before the committee, saying that sufficient time would be required to properly consider the evidence and formulate findings.

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The third phase, running from 19 to 24 June, will see the technical team draft findings and recommendations arising from the committee's deliberations and prepare a draft report for consideration. Those implicated and affected will then be granted an opportunity to respond to sections of the draft report in which they are involved. The draft report is expected to be circulated to affected persons between 25 June and 8 July.

The committee will consider any representations received on 10 July before moving to finalise and adopt its report.

Ms Van Zyl-Gous noted that the proposed timetable remains flexible and may be adjusted, depending on the pace of deliberations. "Should additional deliberations or procedural requirements arise, the finalisation may extend to 31 July 2026. The proposed timetable does include drafting time and the right to reply by affected persons," she said.

No objections were raised to the proposed schedule during the meeting.

Concluding proceedings, committee chairperson Mr Soviet Lekganyane confirmed that the roadmap had been accepted and adopted by the committee. He said that after the workshop, the committee will embark on a detailed engagement with the evidentiary overview report, as the committee enters the substantive phase of its work.