Africa: A Day of Memory and Meaning - CSPOC Delegates Join South Africa's June 16 Commemoration

press release

On the morning of Youth Day, delegates of the 19th CSPOC Africa Region Conference gathered at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto to mark fifty years since the 1976 Soweto Youth Uprising - one of the defining moments in South Africa's struggle for freedom.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Mmapaseka Steve Letsike opened proceedings, welcoming dignitaries, civil society organisations and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gauteng Member of the Mayoral Committee Councillor Thapelo Amad reminded those present that the lives lost must not simply be mourned, they must be honoured through continued commitment to the values their sacrifice made possible.

Executive Mayor Dada Morera spoke about the enduring relevance of 16 June, paying tribute to the generation that gave everything for future generations. He also paused to honour the passing of legendary musician Abdullah Ibrahim, whose music gave voice to a nation's resilience.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony followed, led by President Ramaphosa. And with CSPOC coincidentally opening on the 50th anniversary of the Soweto youth uprising, the Chairperson of the NCOP Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, accompanied by CSPOC delegates representing their nations, also laid a wreath - marking a powerful act of continental solidarity. They were joined by the acting Gauteng Premier, cabinet ministers, the June 16 Foundation, and a representative of the Pieterson family.

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Delegates then visited the Hector Pieterson Museum, where President Ramaphosa launched a commemorative coin marking the 50th anniversary, before travelling to the Nelson Mandela House Museum in Vilakazi Street - gaining a moving insight into the human story behind South Africa's liberation.

The morning of remembrance gave way to an afternoon of purpose, as delegates returned to Emperor's Palace for the official opening ceremony of the 19th CSPOC Africa Region Conference.