Uganda: Lukwago Charged With Misprision of Treason, Seeks Bail On Health Grounds

KAMPALA -- Former Kampala Lord Mayor and senior counsel Erias Lukwago was on Thursday arraigned before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court and charged with misprision of treason, days after he was reportedly arrested by security operatives from his home in Wakaliga.

The charge alleges that between 2021 and 2024, in both Kenya and Kampala, Lukwago failed to provide information to authorities regarding an alleged treasonous plot involving several individuals named by the prosecution.

The court presided over by Sarah Basemera heard that the offence of misprision of treason relates to the failure by a person with knowledge of treasonous activities to report such information to the relevant authorities.

Responding to the charge, Lukwago denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the individuals cited by the prosecution were his clients.

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"The people you have mentioned are my clients and so I could never have committed a crime," Lukwago told court.

The state informed court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and requested that the case be adjourned for mention as inquiries continue.

Lukwago appeared in court flanked by a team of lawyers that included Mathias Mpuuga, Muhammad Nsereko, Medard Sseggona, Abubakar Ssekanjako, Lawrence Kabuye, Proscovia Kunihira and Mariam Lutale.

The court was tense with security tightened.

His legal team immediately applied for bail, arguing that their client qualifies for release because he has a fixed place of residence in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, where he lives with his family and is well known to the authorities.

The defence further submitted that Lukwago is a practicing advocate of the courts of judicature in Uganda and has no history of absconding from court proceedings.

Lawyers also cited a number of medical conditions that they said require urgent and specialized attention.

According to the bail application, Lukwago suffers from chronic gastritis that requires continuous medical supervision, including regulated meals, medication and regular monitoring.

The defence also told court that he has a history of a herniated cervical disc involving the C5 and C6 vertebrae and previously underwent surgery in India, where a metal implant was inserted into his cervical spine.

His lawyers argued that the injuries and conditions may have been aggravated during his arrest and subsequent detention.

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"Following the brutal arrest and management under detention, the same has dislocated by his observation of the pain and requires urgent neurological intervention," the defence submitted.

The legal team further informed court that Lukwago suffers from respiratory complications that require a well-ventilated environment and regular medical observation, as well as hypertension that they said had worsened following his detention.

According to the defence, some of the conditions were previously assessed by medical specialists who recommended treatment and management at specialized facilities, including hospitals in India and Nairobi.

Three prominent legislators were presented as sureties for Lukwago's bail application: Betty Aol Ocan, Lulume Bayiga and Betty Nambooze Bakireke.

The charges come three days after Lukwago was reportedly seized by armed operatives from his home in Wakaliga and held incommunicado, an incident that drew concern from family members, colleagues and opposition politicians.

His arrest occurred against the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings involving opposition veteran Kizza Besigye, whom Lukwago has been representing. Prior to his arrest, Lukwago had been involved in legal efforts challenging aspects of Besigye's detention and prosecution.

The case is expected to attract significant legal and political attention given Lukwago's prominence as a lawyer, opposition politician and former Lord Mayor of Kampala.

Court is expected to rule on the bail application and provide a date for mention as investigations continue.