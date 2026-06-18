Uganda: Six Killed As Fuel Tanker Crushes Taxi On Masaka-Mutukula Highway

Six people have been killed following a fatal road crash involving a fuel tanker and a passenger taxi along the Masaka-Mutukula Highway in Kyotera District.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at Botera Trading Centre when a Tanzanian-registered HINO fuel tanker, registration number T813DYP/T251DZH, rammed into a Toyota Hiace taxi, registration number UBH 378W, which had reportedly stopped by the roadside to drop off a passenger.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker was travelling from Masaka towards Mutukula when the driver allegedly lost control before crashing into the rear of the taxi.

"We heard a loud bang and rushed to the scene. The taxi was completely crushed. It was a very terrifying sight. From what we saw, the trailer driver appeared to have dozed off," one resident said.

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Another resident blamed reckless driving by operators of heavy commercial vehicles.

"Many truck drivers speed along this road and do not give enough consideration to smaller vehicles. The condition of some sections of the road also increases the risk of accidents," the resident said.

Police officers responded to the scene, retrieving the bodies of the deceased and rushing survivors to Kalisizo Hospital for treatment.

The Greater Masaka Regional Police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, confirmed the fatalities and said preliminary investigations point to reckless driving as the likely cause of the crash.

"Six people lost their lives in the accident. Five died instantly at the scene, while one later succumbed to injuries at Kalisizo Hospital," Kasirye said.

He said three of the deceased had been identified as Resty Naluwooza, 40, Maxy Nalubega, 28, and Noelina Nayiga, 60. The identities of the remaining victims were still being verified by police by press time.

Kasirye urged motorists to observe traffic regulations and exercise caution while using the highway.

"We continue to appeal to all road users to avoid speeding and reckless driving. Motorists should always remain vigilant and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such tragic incidents," he said.

Police have since towed both vehicles involved in the crash for mechanical inspection as investigations continue.

"The vehicles have been taken for inspection to help establish all circumstances surrounding the accident," Kasirye added.

At Kalisizo Hospital, scenes of grief unfolded as relatives and friends gathered to identify victims and check on survivors receiving treatment.

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Many of the injured were reportedly in critical condition and unable to speak due to the severe injuries sustained in the crash.

One relative, struggling to hold back tears, described the loss as devastating.

"We received a phone call informing us that our relative had been involved in an accident. When we arrived at the hospital, we were told she had died. It is very painful," the relative said.

Police said postmortem examinations were being conducted before the bodies are released to their families for burial.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns about road safety on the Masaka-Mutukula Highway, a key regional trade route linking Uganda and Tanzania.

The corridor is heavily used by cargo trucks and passenger vehicles and has in recent years recorded a number of fatal crashes, often attributed to speeding, dangerous overtaking and driver fatigue.