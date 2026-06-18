Uganda: Ssenyonyi Seeks Urgent Recall of Parliament Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel B. Ssenyonyi has written to Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth requesting the urgent reconvening of Parliament to address what he described as "escalating human rights violations and disregard for the rule of law" in Uganda.

In a letter dated June 17, 2026, and received by both the Office of the Speaker and the Office of the Deputy Speaker, Ssenyonyi said waiting for Parliament's scheduled resumption on July 7, 2026, could "present a significant risk" to Ugandans.

"I write to request that Parliament be urgently reconvened to consider and address the growing incidents of human rights violations and disregard for the rule of law that I raised on the Floor of the House during the 4th sitting of the 1st meeting of the 1st session of the 12th Parliament," Ssenyonyi wrote.

The Leader of Opposition recalled that during the sitting, the Vice President directed the Minister for Security to return to Parliament with a statement on the matter.

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"At the time, I brought to the attention of the House disturbing reports of abductions, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detentions, excessive use of force by security agencies, and other actions that undermine the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution," he said.

Ssenyonyi warned that the situation had since deteriorated, saying reports indicated that alleged violations had not stopped but were instead increasing.

"Regrettably, indications suggest that these violations have not abated and are, in fact, escalating," he said.

He argued that the continued absence of parliamentary oversight could create room for further abuses to occur unchecked, potentially exposing more Ugandans to violations while undermining public confidence in the rule of law and constitutional governance.

Ssenyonyi said Parliament, as a constitutional institution responsible for oversight of the Executive and protection of constitutional principles, could not remain silent in the face of what he described as serious human rights concerns.

"The gravity and urgency of these matters warrant immediate parliamentary attention so that the House can receive statements from the relevant authorities, consider appropriate interventions, and reassure the nation of Parliament's commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens," the letter reads in part.

The Leader of Opposition asked the Speaker to exercise his authority under Parliament's Rules of Procedure and convene a special sitting at the earliest opportunity to deliberate on what he termed matters of national importance.

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The letter was copied to Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa. Parliament is currently on recess and is scheduled to resume on July 7, 2026.