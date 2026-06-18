Namibia: Building the Next Generation of Energy Leaders in Namibia

Recent discussions at the Big Careers Conference 2026 in Glasgow highlighted a challenge facing many countries: ensuring young people have access to the information, guidance and skills to navigate a rapidly changing job market.

Conversations with students and young professionals at the event pointed to a common concern: While interest in careers in sectors such as energy, engineering and technology remains strong, many young people have limited exposure to the pathways that lead into these industries.

The issue is particularly relevant for Namibia as the country experiences growing activity in oil and gas exploration alongside efforts to expand renewable energy projects. Industry experts have repeatedly noted that the long-term benefits of these developments will depend not only on investment and infrastructure, but also on the availability of a skilled local workforce.

As Namibia's energy sector evolves, questions around education, training and workforce readiness are likely to become increasingly important. Creating stronger links between industry, educational institutions and young people could help address existing knowledge gaps and improve awareness of career opportunities.

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Several initiatives aimed at exposing students and graduates to the energy industry are expected to be launched in the coming months. These programmes are expected to focus on explaining the range of careers available in the sector, providing information on entry requirements and facilitating engagement with industry professionals.

Workshops planned for Windhoek and selected northern regions later this year are intended to give participants an opportunity to learn more about developments in the industry and the skills required to participate in them.

Some participants may also gain exposure to international industry events, providing insight into broader discussions around energy policy, investment and technological innovation across Africa.

Namibia's emergence as a potential energy producer has generated significant interest both locally and internationally.

However, analysts have cautioned that translating resource discoveries into lasting economic benefits will require sustained investment in human capital.

The development of a skilled workforce is likely to be a key factor in determining how much Namibians benefit from opportunities created by the sector in the years ahead.

Ismaila Ibrahim is an offshore engineering entrepreneur, innovator, and business leader with international experience spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Africa, and Europe. He is the co-founder and chief executive of Irentify.