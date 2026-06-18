Namibia: Churches Urged to Help Fight Moral Decay and Social Ills

Vice president Lucia Witbooi has called on churches and religious institutions to strengthen their partnership with the government in addressing moral decay, corruption, substance abuse and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN) in Windhoek on Wednesday, Witbooi said faith-based organisations have a critical role to play in restoring hope and promoting sound values in society.

Addressing delegates under the theme 'Strengthening Christian Unity, Prophetic Witness and Institutional Renewal', she said Christian unity remains essential at a time when the world faces economic uncertainty, social divisions and environmental challenges.

Witbooi said Namibia has made significant progress in strengthening democracy, peace and development, but continues to grapple with unemployment, poverty, inequality, food insecurity and limited economic opportunities.

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She stressed that these challenges require a collective response involving government, the private sector, civil society and faith communities.

"The Council of Churches in Namibia occupies a unique and highly respected place within our society. As a prophetic voice, the council is called not only to identify societal challenges but also to inspire hope, promote justice and defend human dignity," she said.

Witbooi noted that churches remain among the most trusted institutions in the country and continue to contribute through education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance and community development programmes.

She appealed to churches to help instil good behaviour and strong family values, particularly among young people, while providing support to vulnerable women and children.

"Let the church assist in bringing hope, especially to the most vulnerable members of our society," she said.