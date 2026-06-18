Namibia: FNB, CPBN Partner to Streamline Public Procurement

First National Bank (FNB) Namibia and the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) have partnered up to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in the country's public procurement system.

During a recent stakeholder engagement held in Windhoek recently, the two institutions discussed the role of performance guarantees in public procurement and explored ways to reduce delays in project implementation.

FNB Namibia provided practical insight into the end-to-end process of issuing performance guarantees, including application and documentation requirements, credit assessment considerations and standard processing timelines.

The engagement addressed common challenges experienced by bidders, alongside best practices that can support more efficient and predictable issuance.

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The institutions agreed on the need for closer cooperation between financial institutions and procurement authorities to address bottlenecks that can delay the commencement of public projects.

FNB Namibia head of enterprise banking Leonard Hamunyela says performance guarantees play a critical role beyond regulatory compliance.

"Performance guarantees are often seen as a compliance step, but in reality they are a critical enabler of economic participation. When these processes are unclear or delayed, it is not just paperwork that is affected, but the pace at which projects move and opportunities are realised," he says.

He says FNB's focus is on simplifying and strengthening the process to enable businesses to participate in procurement opportunities with greater certainty while supporting the timely delivery of public sector projects.

FNB says the engagement forms part of its continued commitment to working with key stakeholders to unlock practical solutions that support participation, growth and strengthen Namibia's procurement value chain.