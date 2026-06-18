Washington D.C. — The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill on Wednesday directing US representatives at international financial institutions (such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) to oppose providing loans or debt relief to the Sudanese government, except in cases of emergency humanitarian projects. The Prevention of External Aggression and Escalation of Conflict in Sudan Act of 2026 (or Peace in Sudan Act) also prohibits foreign aid for non-humanitarian purposes and forbids any financial support for developing the capacities of Sudanese government institutions or providing security and military assistance to the country.

Severe penalties

The Peace in Sudan Act gives the US president the authority to impose severe sanctions against anyone involved in supplying weapons, training the army, the Rapid Support Forces or armed groups, obstructing and hindering efforts to form a civilian government, or obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The bill also stipulates granting the US president powers to impose sanctions on anyone who recruits children, commits atrocities and violations and targets civilians, smuggles and trades Sudan's natural resources such as (gold and gum arabic), or threatens peace, security, stability and the unity of Sudanese territory.

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The proposed sanctions include freezing assets and banning or revoking visas to the United States.

Goals and policies

The law aims to promote efforts to achieve stability and security in Sudan and end the war, using all available diplomatic and economic tools.

The law affirms that the overall policy of the United States regarding Sudan focuses on dismantling the networks of malicious actors and criminals who fuel and profit from the conflict, countering foreign interference and external military support for parties to the conflict, holding accountable those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, as well as supporting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a political transition toward a democratic and accountable civilian government.

The Quartet, the Quintet, and mediation efforts

The project identified the diplomatic groups leading the mediation and crisis resolution efforts, namely the Quartet comprising the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and the Quintet comprising the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States, the European Union, and the United Nations.

Periodic reports and monitoring

The law requires the US administration to submit periodic reports (within 90 days, then semi-annually or annually) that include the activities of foreign countries and entities, especially regarding the volume of weapons and equipment transferred to the army, the Rapid Support Forces, or unofficial armed groups, as well as monitoring the number of foreign fighters, drone sales, and cases of violations of the UN arms embargo.

The periodic report also includes monitoring the activities of unofficial groups such as the Wagner Group, the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, and armed struggle movements (such as the Minawi Movement, the Abdul Wahid Nour Movement, the Central Reserve Forces, and others).

In addition, the law requires monitoring atrocities and human rights violations, which include documenting crimes of child recruitment, the use of starvation and sexual violence as weapons of war, the obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, and places of worship.

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The report also includes a list of countries and foreign banks that hold assets belonging to senior military officials, the Rapid Support Forces, and the General Intelligence Service, and identifies how external parties profit from the war economy.

The law also requires the US Secretary of State, in coordination with the Departments of Defense and Treasury, to develop a comprehensive strategy that secures a permanent ceasefire and a political settlement, along with enhanced protection of civilians, support for humanitarian aid corridors, and protection of humanitarian workers and journalists.