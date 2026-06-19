Zimbabwe: Lloyd Chitembwe Resigns As Triangle United Head Coach

Triangle United head coach Lloyd Chitembwe has resigned from his position, ending his short stint with the Lowveld-based club.

Chitembwe tendered his resignation on Thursday following a difficult start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, with Triangle struggling for consistency and results.

His departure comes amid reports of divisions within the club's executive over his future, with some members pushing for a coaching change while others preferred to allow the experienced tactician to reinforce the squad during the upcoming mid-season transfer window.

Triangle will now be under the guidance of assistant coach Alex Segion for Sunday's league fixture as the club begins the process of identifying a substantive replacement.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that Triangle United has already drawn up a shortlist of potential candidates, with former Dynamos and TelOne FC coach Herbert Maruwa among the leading contenders.

Also being considered is Newman Mashipe, who recently parted ways with ZPC Kariba.